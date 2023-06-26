Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City’s Andrew Omobamidele would be a ‘tremendous’ replacement for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The Canaries are expected to be fielding some interest in some of their players this summer, one of whom is Omobamidele.

What is Andrew Omobamidele’s situation?

The 20-year-old is a graduate of the Canaries' academy and, in the last few seasons, has established himself in the first team.

The defender scored one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming season for Norwich, which finished in 13th place.

Omobamidele did, however, impress on an individual level as he stepped up to be a leading centre-back for the Championship outfit.

Despite being under contract at the club until the summer of 2026, it was reported by The Athletic in May, that Norwich will consider selling Omobamidele along with Max Aarons.

The young defender has attracted interest from teams such as AC Milan, Nottingham Forest and Nice.

However, it has now emerged that Crystal Palace are keen on the defender and will target him as a suitable replacement should Marc Guehi leave this summer.

The report adds that it is believed that any deal would cost the club around £20 million to get Omobamidele through the door.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Crystal Palace’s interest in Andrew Omobamidele

Here at FLW, we asked Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Palace’s interest in Omobamidele and whether he would be a good signing for the Premier League club.

He told FLW: “Crystal Palace are said to be interested in signing Norwich City highly rated centre back Andrew Omobamidele.

“The Irish international is still only 20 and played in 34 league games last season for Norwich. Crystal Palace will have to fork out in excess of £20 million, it is believed Norwich turned down that amount and more in January.

“He will play in the Premier League that is for sure at some time in the future, and he will be a huge talent. So, if Palace sell Marc Guehi, he would be a tremendous replacement.”

Would Andrew Omobamidele be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

This would definitely be an exciting signing for the Premier League, as they are getting an up-and-coming player.

The concern would be whether he is good enough yet to fill the void that could be left by Guehi, but the 20-year-old would definitely be a very good Premier League defender in years to come.

The fee seems like a reasonable price tag for a player who is still under contract and has a bright future ahead of him. So, this signing would no doubt improve Palace’s defence.