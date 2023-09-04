Highlights Liam Kitching's signing is seen as a good move for Coventry City, with the defender impressing last season and offering versatility and strong defensive skills.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes defender Liam Kitching is a good signing for Coventry City after his deadline day move from Barnsley.

The Sky Blues had been chasing Kitching throughout the summer and initially had a £2.5 million bid, rising to £3 million, rejected by the Tykes before returning with a £4 million offer, which was also turned down.

However, Coventry did not give up in their pursuit of the 23-year-old and he completed his move to the club on deadline day for a fee believed to be over £4 million with add-ons.

Kitching joined Barnsley from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021 and he impressed last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 53 appearances in all competitions as the Reds reached the League One play-off final.

The defender was named as the new Tykes captain this summer following the departure of Mads Andersen to Luton Town and he was a regular for Neill Collins' side in the early weeks of the season, scoring one goal in four appearances, but he has now joined the Sky Blues.

Coventry manager Mark Robins was delighted to get a deal for Kitching over the line, outlining the qualities he believes he will bring to the team.

"We are delighted to welcome Liam to Coventry City," Robins told the club's official website.

"Liam is a talented player, who is versatile across the back line.

"He is a strong defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and provides leadership as well and a maturity beyond his years.

"We are very pleased that he has chosen to join us and look forward to working with him."

The signing of Kitching completes a busy summer for the Sky Blues which has also seen the arrivals of Jay Dasilva, Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Joel Latibeaudiere, Bobby Thomas, Milan van Ewijk, Haji Wright, Luis Binks and Yasin Ayari, while key players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have departed.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Kitching will be an excellent addition for Coventry.

"Coventry have had a busy summer with players leaving and players coming in," Palmer said.

"They have recently signed Liam Kitching from Barnsley, they had already signed Brad Collins and Bobby Thomas from Barnsley, although he was on loan from Burnley.

"Kitching and Thomas forged a good partnership at the heart of Barnsley's defence last season that saw them get to the play-off final, eventually losing out to Sheffield Wednesday.

"Kitching is a very good signing, still only 23, versatile, can play along the floor, he's a strong defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet."

Is Liam Kitching a good signing for Coventry City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer on this one.

Kitching was one of the best defenders in League One last season, proving to be incredibly solid and reliable at the back for Barnsley, while he also contributed with goals at the other end of the pitch.

He is a player with huge potential and as Palmer says, he is still only 23 and if he continues to improve, the fee that Coventry have paid for his services could look something of a bargain in the years to come.

Kitching and Thomas formed an excellent partnership with the Tykes last season and after keeping the most clean sheets in the Championship last term, the Sky Blues are looking strong defensively once again.