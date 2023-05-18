Carlton Palmer is surprised Cardiff City didn’t give Sabri Lamouchi a new contract as the club search for a new manager.

The Bluebirds announced on Tuesday that Lamouchi will leave the club once his contract expires, and he will not be staying on as their permanent manager.

It then emerged on Wednesday that the club had reportedly offered the vacant role to former defender and Lamouchi’s assistant manager Sol Bamba.

Would Sol Bamba be a good appointment for Cardiff City?

There has been conflicting reports about whether Cardiff have offered Bamba the managerial job or not.

TalkSPORT have reported that the former Cardiff defender and captain is ready to accept the role, while WalesOnline have stated that the club have distanced themselves from the talk and are continuing their managerial search.

Either way it seems Bamba is the main contender for the role as no other name as surfaced in reference to the vacancy.

So, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer whether he thinks Sol Bamba would be a good appointment for the club.

He told FLW: “Yeah, it is believed that Cardiff City are set to offer Sol Bamba the manager’s job on a permanent basis. I'm a little surprised that they didn't give Lamouchi a run at the job given that he kept them up or be it due to Reading’s six-point deduction.

“Vincent Yan has given novice head coach’s the opportunity before, Steve Morison, and Mark Hudson previously to name two. Managers jobs are an opportunity that are hard to come by so, Sol has to take this opportunity, given his status at the club through his playing career this will buy him some time, but ultimately results will be as usual what will count.”

Should Sol Bamba accept the Cardiff City job?

There is definitely a risk to this move on both accounts, as Cardiff are going after someone who has never managed before and is very new to the coaching world.

While for Bamba, it is also a risk, as if this doesn’t go well, he could undo the work he did at the club as a player, face the sack, and damage his reputation in his first managerial job.

There are always risks in any job for a manager, but considering the downward spiral Cardiff have been on for a while now and this being Bamba’s first manager’s job, you could argue it has disaster written all over it.

But if the Cardiff hierarchy are willing to back Bamba and support him through the transfer market and Bamba uses his contacts well from his playing days, then it could work out. The Cardiff board needs to understand that if they do appoint the former player this summer, there needs to be a sense of patience around the club; it isn’t going to change overnight.