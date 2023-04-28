Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ademola Lookman would be a good signing for Burnley amid reports linking the club with a summer move for the Atalanta winger.

According to 90min, the Clarets are weighing up a summer swoop for Lookman, along with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old joined Atalanta in August from RB Leipzig and he has excelled in Italy, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions to help his side to seventh in the Serie A table.

Lookman is no stranger to English football, having started his career with Charlton Athletic before going on to spells with Everton, Leicester City and Fulham.

The Clarets are already promoted to the Premier League and Lookman could be one of those making the move to Turf Moor this summer as Vincent Kompany prepares for life in the top flight.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that Lookman would be a good addition for the Clarets and that his previous Premier League experience could be useful.

"Burnley and Crystal Palace are reportedly casting an eye over Lookman," Palmer said.

"He won't be cheap though because he's had a fantastic season.

"The 25-year-old would be a great signing for both clubs.

"For Atalanta in Serie A this season he's scored 15 goals and five assists in 30 games.

"He also has experience of the Premier League at Leicester and Fulham, so he'd be a very good signing for both clubs."

Would Ademola Lookman be a good signing for Burnley?

Lookman would be an exciting signing for the Clarets.

His goal return this season has been outstanding and after some slightly disappointing stints with RB Leipzig, Leicester and Fulham, it seems that Lookman is beginning to fulfil his potential and Burnley would be getting a player entering his peak.

With Nathan Tella's future uncertain, the Clarets will need additions in the wide areas if they cannot secure a return for the Southampton loanee.

Kompany has developed the likes of Tella, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson this season, so it would be no surprise to see Lookman's game develop further under the Belgian's expert guidance, while he should fit in seamlessly to their attractive, attacking style of play.

It remains to be seen how high Atalanta's valuation of one of their star men will be and the Clarets are unlikely to want to spend too much of their budget on him, but providing the deal is affordable, it is one they should pursue.