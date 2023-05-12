Carlton Palmer believes any deal involving Yan Dhanda could be a shrewd move this summer.

Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, and Ipswich Town are all interested in the Ross County midfielder, according to The Sun.

The report adds that because of Ross County’s situation in terms of league position, Dhanda could be available for just £400,000 this summer.

Who is Yan Dhanda?

The 24-year-old is a player that is known in the Championship, having played for Swansea City from 2018 to 2022.

The midfielder came through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Premier League side Liverpool at an early age.

Dhanda made over 50 appearances for Swansea, becoming a key player under former manager Graham Potter.

The attacking midfielder left Swansea in the summer transfer window after his contract at the club expired and went on to sign for Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

Despite the Scottish club struggling at the foot of the table, Dhanda has managed to have a successful campaign on a personal level. He has managed three goals and four assists in 25 league games.

However, the 24-year-old has stood out for his overall performances, being neat and tidy on the ball and imposing his technique in Ross County’s attacking third.

Those performances have seemingly caught the attention of sides north of the border, with Championship duo Blackburn and Birmingham keen, while newly promoted side Ipswich are also said to be admirers.

Would Yan Dhanda be a good signing this summer?

We asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and whether he believes Dhanda would be a good signing for any of these teams.

He told FLW: “Yan Dhanda has been attracting a lot of attention north of the border playing for Ross County where he has thrived.

“Blackburn, Ipswich and Birmingham are all looking at him, he could be available for as little as £400,000. County are in the throws of maybe they might get relegated, they might stay up and so he could be available for as little as £400,000.

“He's technically sound, a lot of composure on the ball, still only 24 and just because he did not work out for him at Swansea does not mean he can't play in the Championship. In any event at £400,000 at his age it could be a shrewd move for any of those clubs that I've mentioned and a very low risk.”

His previous experience in the Championship is likely going to stand him in good stead if he were to move to any of these sides and with his performances in Scotland, it is no surprise that teams are taking an interest in Dhanda before the summer transfer window opens.