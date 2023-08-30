Highlights Wilfred Ndidi could leave Leicester City before the transfer window closes, with Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

Carlton Palmer predicts that Leicester could receive £20-25 million for Ndidi's services, which would help reduce their wage bill.

It would be a big decision for Leicester to cash in on Ndidi, as he has been a consistent performer and losing him would be a blow, but it may be difficult to turn down a sizable bid.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Leicester City could receive between £20-25 million should midfielder Wilfred Ndidi depart before the closure of the transfer window.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed on Sunday that Premier League side Nottingham Forest were "set to bid" for Ndidi, who is the club's "top target".

Romano reports that "personal terms have been agreed and negotiations will now start between clubs" and that Forest will "push to make it happen".

However, according to Football Insider, Forest face competition for Ndidi from Bayern Munich, with the German giants identifying the 26-year-old as a potential alternative to Fulham's Joao Palhinha as they search for a holding midfielder.

Ndidi joined the Foxes from Genk in January 2017 and he has been a regular throughout his time at the King Power Stadium, but he is in the final year of his contract and reportedly "wants to leave" the club.

The midfielder has scored one goal in five appearances all competitions for Leicester so far this season.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that the Foxes will allow Ndidi to leave the club in the remaining days of the transfer window and predicted they will receive a significant transfer fee for his services.

"Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich are two of the clubs said to be interested in signing Leicester's defensive midfield player Wilfred Ndidi," Palmer said.

"Ndidi only has a year to run on his contract and won't be offered a new deal in the Championship as he is a high wage earner.

"Enzo Maresca is playing with Winks in Ndidi's preferred position and with his contract situation, he will be allowed to leave.

"He is still only 26, so although he did not have the best of seasons last year, he is still a very good player and I think Leicester might get £20-25m for him which would help them further reduce their wage bill since being relegated."

Should Leicester City cash in on Wilfred Ndidi?

It is a big decision facing Leicester on Ndidi's future.

After their perfect start to the season which sees them sitting top of the Championship table having won their first four games, Maresca will be reluctant to lose any of his squad in the coming days, particularly not a player who has started most of the opening matches.

The Foxes do have Cesare Casadei, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury and Boubakary Soumare on their books, so they would be covered if Ndidi departs, but there is no doubt it would be a blow to lose him.

Ndidi was a consistent performer for Leicester in the Premier League and would be a huge asset in the Championship, but it could be tough to turn down a sizeable bid and deny Ndidi the opportunity to return to the top flight or move to a club of Bayern's stature.

It could be a tense few days for the Foxes before the closure of the transfer window, with uncertainty over the futures of the likes of Ndidi, Harry Souttar, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, but they will be hoping to keep hold of most of their key players.