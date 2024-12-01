Carlton Palmer believes it is "crucial" that Sheffield United are set to keep both Leicester City's Harry Souttar and Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi beyond the January transfer window.

Sheffield United have bounced back from their dismal top-flight campaign last year to become automatic promotion contenders in the Championship this season under Chris Wilder.

The likes of Gustavo Hamer, Harrison Burrows, Michael Cooper, and Oliver Arblaster have all played their part in the Blades' good fortunes so far, and while they are all contracted to the Bramall Lane outfit, the club have also benefitted from their smart use of the loan market in the summer this season.

Souttar, who was brought in for the season from Leicester City in August, has been a mainstay at the heart of Wilder's backline, while Crystal Palace wideman Rak-Sakyi has been one of the second tier's standout wingers since his August loan switch to South Yorkshire.

Speculation has been rife about both players' future at United, and whether they are set to remain at the club for the duration of the campaign, but both are set to stay beyond the winter window.

Wilder has confirmed that Souttar cannot be recalled after hitting an appearance threshold agreed with Leicester and revealed his confidence in keeping Rak-Sakyi, who Palace boss Oliver Glasner has since said the club will not recall.

Carlton Palmer backs Blades for promotion after Harry Souttar, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi recall boost

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Palmer has emphasised the importance of the Blades being able to keep both players at the club for the whole season, in an exclusive interview with FLW, and believes that the on-loan pair will help United to win promotion back to the Premier League.

“Sheffield United are going magnificently under Chris Wilder, and are top of the league, therefore it is crucial for Wilder to keep these two players on loan in the building," Palmer told FLW.

“Harry Souttar cannot be recalled, so that is not a problem for Wilder and fantastic news for Sheffield United.

“Jesurun Rak-Sakyi can be recalled in January, but Wilder has spoken out and said that Mark Bright was at the game the other night, and he sees no reason why he would be recalled.

“The likelihood is that Crystal Palace will go out and spend money in the January window.

“They have sent Rak-Sakyi out to do exactly what he has done. He’s been outstanding. Sheffield United are top of the league, he’s a goal threat, he runs past people.

“That is exactly what Sheffield United wanted him to do, so I think the likelihood is, and Chris (Wilder) seems very confident, that Rak-Sakyi will spend the rest of the season at United.

“That will be great for Crystal Palace. Should they get relegated to the Championship, then they’ve got a player that has played a season at the level and been outstanding.

“Should they stay up, then they’ve got a player that has had a season at the top-end of the Championship and potentially been promoted to the Premier League.

“I firmly believe Chris Wilder will (get Sheffield United promoted), given a slice of luck and a bit of magic in the January transfer window.”

Souttar and Rak-Sakyi have been key to the Blades this season

Sheffield United's impressive recent form has stood them in great stead for the busy upcoming winter schedule, and both Souttar and Rak Sakyi have been imperative to their success, with key moments and consistently good performances aplenty.

Souttar is no stranger to a Championship promotion charge but will feel a lot more involved this season after he sat out of large parts of Leicester's second-tier triumph last season simply due to other players being preferred ahead of him by Enzo Maresca.

Harry Souttar's 2023/24 statistics - All comps (Transfermarkt) Appearances 4 Starts 2 Minutes played 188' Goals & Assists 0

It did not take long for him to adjust to playing week-in, week-out for the Blades, however, and he has quickly proven himself as one of the league's premier centre-backs in a team that has kept 11 league clean sheets while he has been a starter.

Rak-Sakyi's main impact for United has been at the other end of the pitch, and he has wowed fans with his trickery and impressive dribbling ability off the right wing.

Wilder recently insisted that the Palace loanee "wants to stay for the season," and that is no surprise, given how well the Bramall Lane faithful have taken to him in his first real test in a league above the third-tier after he featured on loan at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign.

Both players' starting berths look cemented for most games right now, given their respective impacts on the Blades' fortunes, and it will come as a real boost to have reassurances that they will each be staying at the club until their loan deals expire next May.