Carlton Palmer has warned Norwich City that they should look to extend Angus Gunn’s contract at the club given his prior links to Rangers.

The goalkeeper is one of the players with a deal set to expire in the summer, having been with the Canaries since joining from Southampton in 2021.

The Scotland international has been a regular in the starting lineup since joining three years ago, making 88 league appearances for the club so far (all stats from Fbref).

He has started all nine games in the Championship so far this season under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

However, it remains to be seen whether he can strike an agreement with the Norfolk outfit on a new deal, or if he will depart Carrow Road in 2025.

Angus Gunn - Norwich City league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2021-22 9 22 (1) 2022-23 30 36 (7) 2023-24 40 48 (11) 2024-25 9 10 (1) As of October 11th

Carlton Palmer makes Angus Gunn, Norwich future verdict

Palmer believes that Norwich should be looking to tie down Gunn to a new contract sooner rather than later in order to avoid any major disruption to Thorup’s side.

He has also warned that Rangers could look to sign a pre-contract agreement with him in January if a new deal isn’t confirmed by then, with Football Insider previously reporting the Scotland giant’s interest in the player.

“It is a concern, and it is a disruption for the manager when important players are coming to the end of their contract,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Angus Gunn is one of those players whose contract expires in the summer for Norwich.

“He is receiving a lot of attention at the moment, particularly Glasgow Rangers, and they can strike a pre-contract with him in January.

“He’s featured in all the Championship games so far, has been present between the sticks, he has 40 clean sheets in 144 games.

“The new manager is hoping that the director of football, Ben Knapper, is supposedly is not just discussing Angus Gunn’s contract, but there’s a few other players who are also out of contract.

Related Norwich City: Kenny McLean makes honest Rangers FC transfer admission The midfielder has cleared up rumours about a summer move to Ibrox

“It is a disruption for the manager because obviously while the players are saying they’re concentrating on the football, which they are, they’ll also have one eye on the fact they will be out of contract at the end of the season.

“The 28-year-old has been a starting number one regular for the past two seasons, he’s now coming up to 100 appearances for Norwich City, and has 31 Premier League games to his name.

“He’s got a regular spot under the new manager Thorup, so it is a worry for Norwich because if they don’t agree personal terms, they don’t tie him down, he could sign a pre-contract with Rangers in January.

“But I would assume, given the fact that if he doesn’t sign a new contract, or they can’t agree terms, I think he will be sold in the January transfer window.

“But, with Norwich just outside a play-off position at the moment, recent weeks their performances have picked up, their results have picked up, it’s very important that you have some stability, and that Angus Gunn is tied down to a new contract.

“It’s imperative.”

Norwich City’s promotion ambition

Norwich are in the mix for a play-off place in these early stages of the new campaign, with the team sitting seventh in the table, one point behind sixth place Watford.

Gunn could be crucial to their chances of another top-six finish this year, although he is currently an injury concern after withdrawing from international duty with Scotland.

The goalkeeper is one of 11 players at Norwich currently out of contract in 2025, with other names including Ashley Barnes, Emiliano Marcondes and Onel Hernandez.

Up next for the Canaries is a trip to face Stoke City on 19 October.

New contract for Gunn is needed at Norwich

Gunn has proven himself as a very capable and trustworthy first-choice goalkeeper during his time with the Norfolk outfit.

It can be such a difficult position to feel confident with as there is so much attention given to errors made.

But Gunn has been very solid for Norwich and is someone the club should be looking to keep around longer term.

It would be a blow to the first-team squad if he departed in 2025, whether in the summer or even in the January window.