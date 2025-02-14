Carlton Palmer has claimed that Emi Buendia and Callum Wilson could be smart summer signings for Leeds United.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on Give Me Sport’s Twitter page that both Buendia and Gustavo Hamer were on the club’s radar ahead of the next transfer window.

It has also been claimed by TBR Football that the Whites are among the clubs eyeing a move for Callum Wilson if he departs Newcastle United at the end of the campaign.

Given Leeds’ position in the Championship table, the Yorkshire outfit will already be looking at potential players to sign in case they gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 23 (23) 12 (5) 2021-22 18 (16) 8 (0) 2022-23 31 (21) 18 (5) 2023-24 20 (9) 9 (1) 2024-25 4 (0) 0 As of February 14th

Carlton Palmer raises Wilson concern

Palmer believes Leeds are now in a great position to secure their place back in the top flight, and that now is a good time to plan ahead for the summer.

However, he has raised a concern over Wilson’s fitness record, suggesting it’s something the club must consider before pursuing the 32-year-old.

“Leeds United are flying high in the Championship under Daniel Farke, 14 games left, they’re five points clear of Burnley who are in third place,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Massive game coming up next, Sunderland at home, another one of their promotion rivals, but they’re unbeaten in 14 games, they’re going really, really well.

“You’re looking at five points Burnley in third place, Burnley have to win twice, Leeds have to lose twice, so you’re going down to 12 games now, so they’re whittling this down, they’ve got a great points tally and they’re in a great vein of form.

“So, with that in mind, Daniel Farke is looking towards next season and the players he’d like to bring in.

“Players that have been mentioned have been the likes of Gus Hamer, Emi Buendia and Callum Wilson.

“What would worry me about Callum Wilson, he’s a tremendous player, is his injuries.

“He’s still a very, very good player, but his injuries would be a problem for me.

“And the other player that they would be interested in is Buendia, but I think there’s a clause with Buendia that Bayer Leverkusen could take up that option to buy him.

Palmer makes Leeds United transfer strategy claim

Palmer believes that Leeds are right to look ahead to the summer in case they are promoted, suggesting Wilson or Buendia would be very capable signings, as long as the former can remain fit.

“It’s good that Leeds are planning for life in the Premier League,” he continued.

“You’ve got to do that, you can’t leave it to the last minute when you go up, you’ve got to target these players and get your planning in place.

“Without looking too far ahead, I think Buendia is a good player.

“The problem when you get promoted is the quality of player you’re able to bring in without disrupting the squad too much.

“But, as I say, Buendia is a given if you can get him out, Gus Hamer is a very, very good player, Championship level for me.

“Callum Wilson, if you can get enough games out of him, he’s a very good player at Premier League level.

“It’s just getting the amount of games out of him.”

Wilson signing would be risky for Leeds

Wilson has a great record in the Premier League, but has struggled for fitness this season and may just be too far gone now to be a reliable goal scorer.

At his best, he would make for a great addition to the Leeds squad, but there are no guarantees he can ever get back to that level.

Meanwhile, Buendia or Hamer would both be solid options to improve creativity, but signing either of them will be far from straightforward.

It’s good Leeds are already building a plan for the summer, but they will need alternatives to this trio as well, as their arrivals will be tricky to get over the line.