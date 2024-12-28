Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Wrexham will find it hard to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt in the January window, after fresh reports of their interest emerged last week.

England youth international Gelhardt has been stuck watching on from the sidelines at Leeds so far this season, with a lack of game-time set to force a January exit, either on loan or possibly even on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has made just three appearances in all competitions this term, with no game-time since the start of October, but has previous experience in the Championship and is highly-rated across the EFL, with recent reports suggesting interest in his signature ahead of January from Wrexham, as well as numerous Championship sides and Scottish giants Rangers.

Carlton Palmer unsure of Wrexham's chances of landing Joe Gelhardt

Previous reports had revealed that Gelhardt hopes to seal a temporary move away from the Whites during the winter window, and the Yorkshire Evening Post have since claimed that Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth, along with Rangers, Stoke City, Preston North End and two clubs from Belgium, had all registered their interest in his signature with January fast approaching.

Football League World exclusively revealed QPR's interest in the ex-Wigan Athletic man earlier this month, while Football Insider have also previously reported that the frontman is keen on a move to Scotland with Rangers, but Wrexham are the latest club to be linked with a move for his services, after transfer expert Graeme Bailey told the Wrexham Insider that the Red Dragons are fans of the 22-year-old.

Gelhardt is certainly a man in demand right now, and former professional and current pundit Palmer believes that Wrexham could struggle to secure his services next month, due to their status as a League One side compared to the other clubs linked.

“Joe Gelhardt, as he always does, is getting a lot of transfer attention. Wrexham are keen on signing him, as well as QPR and Rangers too," Palmer said whilst speaking to FLW.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for Wrexham to sign him.

“I can’t imagine Joe Gelhardt leaving Leeds United and wanting to go and play in League One, although Wrexham are near the top of the league.

“Obviously Leeds won’t loan him out to anyone who is going to challenge them at the top of the Championship table, so QPR would be a good destination for him.

“I can’t see Wrexham beating the likes of QPR or Rangers to his signature. I just can’t see it. I can’t imagine him wanting to play that low down.

“Obviously Wrexham are looking for another promotion, and it would be very ambitious.

“Daniel Farke might also sit down with the player and try to convince him to stay until the end of the season, and that his opportunities and time will come.

“He’s had very limited game-time under Farke, so I think the fairest thing would be to let Gelhardt go out on loan.

“If he is allowed to go out, I can’t see him going to Wrexham.”

Joe Gelhardt should have better offers than Wrexham in January

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020, and made his Premier League debut for the club in October 2021, then soon bagged his first Whites goal in a December defeat at Chelsea, and netted a noteworthy second a few months later as he tapped home a dramatic added-time winner at Elland Road against Norwich City.

He started just one league game in the first six months of the 2022/23 campaign, so he went out on loan to Sunderland and impressed at the Stadium of Light with three goals and three assists in 18 games, but could not quite take the Black Cats to the play-off final as they lost in the semi-finals to Luton Town.

Joe Gelhardt's 2022/23 Championship statistics Appearances 18 Starts 16 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.01 Progressive passes per 90 2.55 Fouls drawn per 90 2.55 Blocks per 90 1.28 Stats as per FBref

The 22-year-old returned to Elland Road last summer with Leeds back in the second-tier and Farke at the helm, but made just 13 appearances and was given two league starts, so it was a shock to many to see him stay at the club past this summer, and his chances so far this term have been at a real premium, with just 72 minutes in all competitions up to now.

While Wrexham would certainly love to bring in a player of his pedigree and potential to the club to help with their League One promotion push this season, and Gelhardt would be an undoubted starter in their side, the same would apply to the likes of QPR, Plymouth or Portsmouth, who are all in desparate need of more goals to survive in the second-tier.

The chance to prove himself in the Championship once again would surely appeal more than six months in the third-tier, despite the Red Dragons' obvious attraction due to their Hollywood ownership and general increased fanfare around the club.

Where the young frontman ends up at the end of next month remains to be seen, but at the very least, it does seem as if he will quite certainly not be a Leeds player for much longer.