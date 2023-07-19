Karlan Grant has completed a loan move to Cardiff City for the upcoming Championship season.

The forward had fallen down the pecking order at West Brom under Carlos Corberan and has now departed the club on a temporary basis.

Grant scored just three goals last season from 31 appearances.

The forward earned just 18 starts for Albion as they finished ninth in the table last season, with his last goal coming in January in an FA Cup draw with Chesterfield.

Grant has been with West Brom for three years, and has previously bagged 18 goals in a single league campaign for the club.

However, he has now been moved on to the Bluebirds on a season-long loan.

Should West Brom have sanctioned Karlan Grant’s exit?

Carlton Palmer is unsure of whether this was the right decision for West Brom.

The former midfielder has highlighted last year’s poor goalscoring return, but believes his previous tallies of 18 and 19 in other terms indicate the kind of quality Albion may still need in their squad.

“West Brom have allowed Karlan Grant to go out on a season-long loan to Cardiff City,” Palmer told Football League World.

“We know the situation at WBA, financially, and they’ve said that players will have to go to balance the books.

“But this could be a decision they rue.

“Although last season Karlan only scored three goals, his previous season he scored 18 goals and he scored 19 previously in the Championship at Huddersfield.

“He’s versatile as well, because he can play as a centre forward up top, wide on the right or in the hole behind the main striker.

“A tough call to let him go when you harbour thoughts of promotion.”

West Brom have yet to make any summer signings so far this window, with sales being an immediate priority.

Dara O’Shea has already been sold to Premier League side Burnley in a £7 million deal, which came as a blow to the Baggies given his importance to the side.

Corberan will be hoping to make some improvements to his first team squad before the season gets underway in a couple of weeks.

The club has until the end of August to secure any new arrivals, but the opening game of the new term comes on 5 August in a clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Will Karlan Grant be a good signing for Cardiff City?

Cardiff needed some reinforcement in attack this summer and have secured a move for Grant as a result.

The 25-year-old at his best can be quite effective in front of goal, and he has shown that he is capable of hitting a double-figures tally over a whole season.

So, if Erol Bulut can get him firing on all cylinders, then he could prove a very smart signing for the club.

However, the last season showed that he can also disappear at times, which will be a worry for Cardiff.

Grant needs to perform to get his career back on track and prove to West Brom what he can do, so this could be a crucial next step in his development as a forward.