Carlton Palmer believes that the fact QPR will only receive £1 million for Lyndon Dykes from Birmingham City sums up the striker's predicament - although the ex-England international deems his Hoops departure as somewhat of a necessity for all parties.

Dykes was acquired by Rangers for £2 million from SPFL side Livingston back in 2020, but has struggled to hit consistent runs of form in West London under numerous managers after initially joining the West London outfit under Mark Warburton.

After recovering from a knee injury which saw him absent from the Tartan Army's UEFA Euro 2024 squad, Dykes returned to competitive action in the EFL Cup victory over Cambridge United on August 13th, before netting an 88th minute equaliser against Sheffield United a week-and-a-half ago.

However, the 28-year-old was absent from the recent 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle and cup success over Luton Town, with a £1 million move to Birmingham City now complete.

Carlton Palmer reacts as QPR agree £1m deal for Lyndon Dykes exit

It was reported by Adam Leventhal of The Athletic on Tuesday that QPR and Birmingham had agreed a £1 million fee, which will see Dykes become the latest of a long line who have moved to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park across the summer, with the Australian-born front-man penning a three-year deal in the West Midlands.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, the aforementioned Palmer believes that Dykes' goalscoring record of 37 strikes in 165 games for the R's sums up the eventual fee and loss which Rangers will receive in the deal, as well as the benefits Blues can eventually reap.

"Strange one, this one. QPR have accepted £1 million from Birmingham City for Lyndon Dykes, who drops out of the Championship to League One, and he's going to sign a three-year deal," the former England international told Football League World.

"QPR paid £2 million for the striker from Livingston. He's 28, but the problem is that he doesn't score enough goals, and given the fact that he was under contract until 2026 and are prepared to let him go for £1 million says everything.

Lyndon Dykes' record at QPR (All competitions Appearances 165 Goals 37 Assists 12 (Stats correct as of August 29th, 2024)

"They don't think he's going to score enough goals, which he hasn't. He's had a disappointing spell, only hitting 12 goals (his strongest tally) in one season."

"I think it's a smart move to let him go even if it's disappointing to only get £1 million for him, but at least they've moved him on, and they can look to bring in a replacement having lost a couple of strikers. But to find someone with real quality means they will have to pay more than that.

"They've also made the decision to get his salary off the wage bill. QPR clearly have a replacement in mind and that's why they've done the deal."

"It's a good move for Birmingham City. He scored 12 goals in one Championship season, so they will hope he can hit 18 or 19 goals in League One. If he can do that, that's a really good piece of business for just £1 million."

Lyndon Dykes' Birmingham City move is beneficial to all parties

From a QPR perspective, even though a loss has been made on Dykes, it has reached such a point where the club will be glad to have moved on the 28-year-old and his estimated salary of £18,000 a week off their books, with the striker rarely finding the consistency which once saw the R's reject a £3 million bid from Millwall in January 2023.

The likes of Rangers and Blackburn Rovers were also said to have been interested in the forward earlier in the window, so Chris Davies will value this deal as a major coup for such a minimal fee, especially if Dykes is able to make a strong contribution to Blues' promotion push, which has got off to a strong and undefeated start.

Birmingham's front-line has already been viewed by many as the strongest in the division, particularly as last season's top scorer in the third tier, Alfie May, has aclimatised to his new surroundings with a continuation of his own remarkable form in the past three seasons, something which Dykes will look to emulate.

When Davies was appointed, Blues CEO Garry Cook highlighted the importance of having a "Championship ready squad" amid their promotion aims, and Dykes will definitely fall into said category if he can notch a strong tally to rebuild his own confidence in the Second City.