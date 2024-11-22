Carlton Palmer has questioned why the protracted Sheffield United takeover deal has not yet been completed.

According to BBC Sheffield journalist Rob Staton, talks of current owner Prince Abdullah holding up the move are not true.

It has previously also been reported by Alan Nixon that prospective buyer Steve Rosen has to seek more funds in order to satisfy the EFL, which is causing a further delay over the takeover being finalised.

The Telegraph have claimed that a deal in the region of £105 million has been agreed between the two parties, but no official confirmation of the takeover being ratified by the EFL has been forthcoming.

It remains to be seen when the takeover will be completed at all, much to the frustration of the likes of Chris Wilder, as well as the supporters, and with the January window approaching, a resolution will be needed sooner rather than later.

Carlton Palmer questions Sheffield United takeover situation

Former England international midfielder Palmer is pizzles as to why the takeover deal at Sheffield United has not yet been ratified.

He has praised Wilder for quietly going about his work as manager, but believes he will want clarity on the situation ahead of the January transfer window coming up.

“Conflicting stories [are] coming out of Sheffield United at the moment,” Palmer told Football League World.

“One that Prince Abdullah is holding up the Sheffield United takeover, the other is that the prospective buyers are needing to find extra funds to satisfy the English Football League.

“Reports are now coming out that Prince Abdullah is not holding up the deal, and the prospective new buyers are saying everything is in place and sorted with the EFL.

“So, the problem then is, what is the problem that the deal hasn’t gone through? It just doesn’t make any sense.

“Obviously, Chris Wilder has quietly gone about his job, seeing them sat second in the league at this moment in time.

“Wilder is desperate to have funds in the January transfer window to push his time over the line.

“Against Sheffield Wednesday in the derby, they were without Kieffer Moore, and this is the problem that Chris has.

“He has a very, very good first team, but he’s got youngsters after that.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

“So, the saga goes on but the Blades supporters just want to see the deal ratified and done.

“Prince Abdullah has made it clear that he wants to sell the club, so I can’t understand why the deal’s been held up.

“They’re saying, this is unofficial, the prospective new owners have satisfied the EFL, so if that’s the case then the deal should be going through imminently.

“It’s very important, Chris has done well to focus and get his team to just focus on what they have to do in the league.

“But January is around the corner and of course, in the background, Chris will be hoping that this deal will be signed off and he can have funds to kick on in the new year and get them promoted."

Sheffield United supporters deserve clarity amid takeover situation

The uncertainty behind the scenes at Sheffield United has been a major distraction for the club, and the player deserve praise for their impressive performances despite this.

Supporters must be frustrated with the lack of clarity, with it still unclear what is holding up the completion of the move.

If this continues to drag on it could seriously hurt their promotion bid, as it could prevent them from improving the team in the January window.

Given how stiff the competition for a top two spot is this season, the Blades will surely want to target one or two additions in the new year to give them a better chance against the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley.