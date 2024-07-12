Highlights Palmer sees Thomas potentially moving to QPR or Hull City for Championship return this summer.

Huddersfield's low valuation of £1m for the talented winger may attract interest from other clubs.

Thomas' strong performance in the Championship makes him a sought-after player for second-tier clubs.

EFL Pundit Carlton Palmer has tipped Sorba Thomas for an immediate Championship return this summer following Huddersfield Town's relegation to League One at the end of last season – touting QPR and Hull City as potential suitors.

The Terriers look poised to contest for promotion come August following the appointment of third-tier specialist Michael Duff, but Thomas' future at the club remains in doubt ahead of a likely summer exit.

The eight-cap Welsh international impressed last term despite Huddersfield's relegation by directly contributing to 13 league goals from the left-hand side and has subsequently earned reported interest from Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes, with Town setting a valuation of £1m for his services.

But it's probable that Thomas' exploits in the Championship will see second-tier suitors circle in the coming weeks.

Carlton Palmer tips QPR and Hull City as potential suitors for Sorba Thomas

Palmer believes that two clubs could well enter the race for Thomas, with QPR set to lose Chris Willock to Championship rivals Cardiff City, while Hull are primed for the departure of star winger Jaden Philogene in the near future amid a host of interest. The pundit has also issued his verdict on Huddersfield's reported asking price, which he admits is rather low for a player of Thomas' ability.

"Reports are coming out around Huddersfield's talisman, Sorba Thomas, that he could be available for a cut price £750k-£1m as Huddersfield try to adjust to life in League One," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"I think that is a way too low valuation. Although Huddersfield have to cut their working costs, he's under contract for two more seasons and his contract doesn't expire until the end of 2025/26.

"I think a lot of Championship clubs will be looking at him especially if it's mooted that he's available for £750k-£1m. Sorba has been a consistent performer for Huddersfield, his set pieces cause defences problems and there are a lot of attributes with a lot of clubs in the Championship looking at him.

"I believe that if he's available at £1m, even if he's available at £2m he'd be a very good buy. But obviously, the new manager coming in I think will look at him, you've got to look at not long ago he went to the World Cup with Wales, he's an international football player.

"In the league that they're in, I think if they can't get top dollar for him then they would surely keep him in the building and use him to get promotion back to the Championship next season.

"I think the likes of QPR, who might be in the hunt for a midfield wide man, could be one of the clubs interested but again, have QPR got the funds to do that? Maybe the likes of Hull, who are now going to lose their wide player (Philogene) might be looking at him.

"There'll be several suitors for the player, I'm sure of that."

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas deserves to remain in the Championship

Palmer's praise for Thomas is hardly unjustified, with the versatile wide man establishing himself among the division's leading creative outlets over the last few years.

His direct running, creativity and pinpoint crossing ability from both dead-ball and open-play situations make him a dangerous proposition for second-tier defences at his best and that likely won't be lost on Championship clubs this summer.

Sorba Thomas' Championship stats per 90 minutes for Huddersfield Town in 23/24, as per FBRef Statistic Return per 90 Percentile rank (compared to Championship wingers) Shot-creating actions 4.75 91st Carries into final third 2.55 91st xAG (expected assisted goals) 0.37 97th Key passes 3.23 99th Crosses into penalty area 1.16 99th

Thomas is one of a select few Huddersfield players who can keep his head held high following their dismal relegation campaign, where he's surely done enough to remain in the Championship next season or even earn a top-flight move. In the second tier, Palmer raises a strong point by tipping QPR and Hull as potential suitors.

Of course, both are in need of a key creative force on the left flank and Thomas certainly provides that, while QPR could indeed be able to finance a deal if Wolves meet their £10m asking price for in-demand central defender Jake Clarke-Salter. They should be looking to go all-out for Thomas as Willock will prove extremely difficult to replace, and while Thomas wouldn't necessarily match Philogene's blistering levels at the MKM Stadium, he also represents a strong potential replacement for Hull to consider.

Huddersfield should be looking to keep him at all costs as he really could wreak havoc in League One and would underline serious promotion credentials for Duff's men, but the player himself is deserving of a higher level than the third-tier of English football and will undoubtedly want to get out as quickly as possible to rekindle his international career and force his way into the thinking of Wales' new head coach Craig Bellamy.