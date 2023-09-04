Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Southampton's signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a great move and that he will be a great addition to the team.

Harwood-Bellis has an impressive resume for someone his age, excelling at Burnley and captaining England's under-21s to European success.

Harwood-Bellis provides a mix of youthful exuberance and leadership that Southampton lacked before his arrival, and his levelheadedness will be a valuable asset for the team.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Southampton's signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a great move by the Saints.

The Championship side were able to bring in the 21-year-old on the last day of the window. He joins on a season-long loan from Manchester City, having emerged as one of the many impressive talents to come from the club's impressive youth system.

Harwood-Bellis did feature on the bench in his new side's thrashing against Sunderland, where they lost 5-0 at the Stadium of Light. He was an unused substitute.

Harwood-Bellis has an impressive resume for someone of his age.

Is Taylor Harwood-Bellis a good signing for Southampton?

Palmer believes that he will be a great addition to Russell Martin's side.

The pundit has said to Football League World that he believes that this is a great signing for Southampton.

"The 21-year-old excelled at Burnley last season, making 32 appearances as they romped the Championship," said Palmer. "He's won caps for England under-21s, and he captained them to European success in 2023."

The former England international added: "He has a huge future ahead of him."

Why Harwood-Bellis could spearhead a Premier League return for Southampton

The 21-year-old has a brilliant pedigree behind him. He's captained his national team - for his age group - to the under-21 European Championships earlier in the summer.

That squad featured established Premier League players like Levi Colwill, Emile Smith Rowe, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Anthony Gordon.

To be able to captain a team like that, when the highest level of professional football that you've ever played at is the Championship, you've got to have brilliant leadership and intangibles.

Southampton aren't the youngest team in the league; their opponents on the weekend hold that crown. But they have an average age in their squad of just over 25-years-old, which is relatively youthful.

The signings of Harwood-Bellis and Shea Charles, who also came from Man City, show that they're wanting youth in their team. But they've also added a lot of experience to their side. They're brought in the likes of Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United and 27-year-old Ross Stewart from Sunderland.

What Harwood-Bellis provides is a lovely mix of what the likes of Charles and Fraser will bring. He will have that youthful exuberance, and a touch of arrogance. But he's also a leader of men, as his new club's Director of Football described him.

Southampton didn't have anyone like that before he arrived, and the club's manager will probably love working with and molding him because of it.

Some people may question why he's gone back to the Championship when there was confirmed interest from Premier League sides. He had a very successful loan spell with eventual Championship winners Burnley. So why does he want to prove he's good enough for the Championship again?

It's a very valid argument. But he seems to be quite a settled player in the fact that he's not going to try and immediately chase the glory because he knows it will come to him.

Maybe captaining his country to a European trophy has made him realise what he has in front of him, and that he can be patient with his career. That levelheadedness, in someone so young, will be brilliant for the Saints.