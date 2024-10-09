Cardiff City sacked Erol Bulut some time ago and are still in search of a new manager, with Carlton Palmer providing his verdict on the recent links to Reading's Ruben Selles.

Nothing concrete has materialised yet in terms of an appointment, but with Bulut gone for almost three weeks, results have since picked up and Cardiff have caught up to the teams just above the foot of the division.

However, they will want to act quickly during the international break to appoint a successor and a recent update from WalesOnline's Cardiff City correspondent Glen Williams has stated that Selles is among a number of names to have been recently discussed by the Bluebirds hierarchy.

Ex-Leyton Orient and Watford first-team coach Omer Riza has stepped up on an interim basis, earning four points from his first three matches in charge.

Championship table (09/10/24) Position Team P GD Pts 19th Preston North End 9 -5 9 20th Coventry City 9 -3 8 21st Luton Town 9 -7 8 22nd QPR 9 -7 7 23rd Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24th Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Compensation would be required to take Selles away from Reading, where he has been for more than twelve months after taking the post following his departure from Southampton in June 2023.

He even hinted at a potential exit just two weeks ago, stating he had "had enough of the situation." Selles also added: "All the bad situations that can happen in football have happened to me in the last 16 months.

"I’m not a person that likes to quit but I do need to reflect on where could be the ending point because I’m not happy with everything that’s happened."

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Cardiff's interest in Ruben Selles of Reading

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Selles' recent comments perhaps indicate that he could be in a position where he who would accept an offer from a club like Cardiff, given the lack of stability with Reading.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Cardiff City have been linked, yet again, with Reading boss Ruben Selles.

"Selles is doing a fantastic job at Reading, considering the position the club finds itself in financially.

"They sit only a few points off the play-off spots. He's done absolutely fantastically.

"The problem he has got is whether the takeover will happen at Reading, or is he in a situation whereby they are going to get more points deducted because things are not going to be paid and this, that, and the other.

"Should Cardiff come knocking, I think he will go.

"They were looking seemingly after three or four games like they may be dead and buried, but they have picked up a few results now, and they are also in the league above.

"Selles has done fantastic there but he will go unless new owners come in. There has been talks and talks at Reading about new owners coming in and nothing has materialised.

"It must be disheartening for Ruben. It must be difficult for him trying to lift the players, the staff, and then being hit with a points deduction or further embargoes.

"It becomes very difficult to work under those circumstances, week in, week out.

"Cardiff are a good football club. It's a great opportunity to make a name for himself in the Championship.

"I can see him leaving if they make an approach for him.

"I could see him leaving."

Selles was appointed as Reading manager last summer, and despite suffering a six-point deduction last season, he comfortably led the Royals to safety in League One as they finished in 17th place. It's no great surprise that suitors in the second tier are now starting to emerge.

However, the Royals' off-field issues have continued into the new campaign, and while the Spaniard is still managing to deliver results on the pitch, he recently admitted that the ongoing ownership problems are exhausting.

Should another takeover attempt fall through, Selles may then be tempted to depart, even though he may be in two minds and keen to lead the club back to the Championship under new ownership.

Not only that, but he may have reservations about taking over at Cardiff given their own questionable ownership issues in recent years. However, ultimately, they are a club on much stronger footing and in the second tier, which is difficult to turn down if they firm up their interest and make him and Reading an offer.