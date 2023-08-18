Highlights Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal following an injury to new signing Jurrien Timber.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Walker-Peters would be a good replacement for Arsenal, but questions whether Southampton would sell and if the player wants to leave.

Southampton should only consider selling Walker-Peters if Arsenal makes an irresistible offer, as he is a high-quality full-back who is integral to their plans for promotion.

In the aftermath of their return to the Championship, Southampton have been cherry-picked across the summer transfer window.

To date, new boss Russell Martin has managed to keep a bulk of the squad that were relegated from the Premier League stationed on the south coast.

However, since taking the reigns following his Swansea City exit, he has also seen some of the club's most talented operators get poached by big Premier League clubs.

The seemingly-interminable Romeo Lavia transfer saga has now come to a head with Chelsea believed to have agreed a £58m outlay for his services amid stern competition from Liverpool, whereas prodigious full-back Tino Livramento has headed up north to sign for Newcastle United.

And captain James Ward-Prowse, who had spent his entire career at the St Mary's Stadium, has since remained in the top-flight by moving to Europa Conference League winners West Ham United, too.

Looking at the Southampton squad, there are not too many players who supporters may still feel could get pinched by more superior, vastly richer outfits but Kyle Walker-Peters is certainly one, with the two-cap England international recently emerging on Arsenal's transfer wishlist following an ACL injury to new signing Jurrien Timber

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Walker-Peters would represent a good option for the Gunners, although he feels that the 26-year-old is very much in Southampton's plans at the minute.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Arsenal's transfer interest in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer explained: "Arsenal are said to interested in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

"Arsenal are having to go back into the transfer market after Timber, their summer signing, the centre-back or right-sided player, suffered an injury that is likely to keep him out for some time.

"Walker-Peters is a right-sided player who can play in that inverted right-back role, would be a good replacement, but would Southampton sell?

"Would the player want to go and not be guaranteed much game time?

"I think a lot depends on the amount of money Arsenal offer, and whether Southampton would cash in or not.

"You know, Southampton are wanting to get promotion back to the Premier League, they've had a solid start to the season and I would think that Walker-Peters is very much in their plans."

Should Southampton sell Arsenal transfer target Kyle Walker-Peters?

The only way in which Southampton should even consider a sale is if an irresistible offer comes in from Arsenal.

The right-back still has two years on his deal and has not made any public expression that he wants to depart in the near future, so Southampton have no real reason to sell and can afford to play hardball in forthcoming negotiations.

That said, if an offer does come in that would provide significant reinvestment potential into the playing squad then it may be in Southampton's best interests to move Walker-Peters on, but otherwise, they should do everything they can to hold onto him.

Few full-backs at this level are of a better calibre and quality, and Walker-Peters looks well-suited to Martin's modus operandi, meaning he will surely have a big part to play if they go up this season.