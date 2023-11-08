Highlights Joe Edwards' appointment as Millwall's new manager is seen as a bold move, but he has a strong background in coaching and developing young players.

Millwall's decision to give Edwards the opportunity shows their willingness to take risks and give promising coaches a chance to step up.

While it may be challenging for Edwards to turn things around immediately, his expertise in working with youth players could be beneficial for Millwall's squad development.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it is a bold move after Millwall finalised their search for a new manager and appointed Joe Edwards on Monday.

That came after it was mutually agreed that Gary Rowett would leave the club in the middle of October. The 49-year-old had spent nearly four years in charge of the Lions, guiding the club through the COVID-19 pandemic and almost managing to secure a top-six finish last season.

After a mixed start this season, he left the club; and Edwards has taken the reins for the Lions. Speaking to the club’s media, Edwards has given his first words to the supporters, as he explained his pride at being given such an opportunity.

“Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family. Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as Head Coach. Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step-up. To do it at a club like this, to be Head Coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited.”

The 37-year-old arrives with good coaching pedigree, having worked as part of the backroom team with Chelsea, Everton, and most recently as the England U-20 boss.

What have the pundits said about Joe Edwards' appointment at Millwall?

Palmer feels as though it is a risk but that his work on developing youth players previously has been particularly impressive, he said exclusively to Football League World: "Millwall have appointed Joe Edwards as their new manager. He's previously worked as an assistant at Chelsea and Everton and was working as England's interim U-20 coach.

"The 37-year-old was highly regarded as a coach working as a youth coach at Chelsea before rising to first-team coach for Frank Lampard and then Thomas Tuchel.

"Under Lampard, Edwards particularly helped with developing young talents such as Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, and Mason Mount.

"But, he was also a key member of Tuchel's backroom staff won the Champions League in 2021 as well.

"It's a bold move by Millwall but at some point these guys need to be given the opportunity to make the step up.

"Credit to Millwall for doing so. They sit in 18th in the Championship on 17 points and are only eight points off of a play-off place.

"It'll be interesting to see how he gets on as it is a very strong Championship this year."

Is Edwards a good appointment by Millwall?

As Palmer rightly points out, this is a tough Championship division to navigate this season. The quality has taken a step up from last season.

It's a big ask for Edwards to turn things around immediately and not altogether clear exactly how his side will set up in possession, with the Lions fairly wedded to Rowett's style of play.

Implementation of ideas halfway through a season is always risky, and it could backfire. However, his role with younger players is something to get Millwall fans excited.

Especially when considering the likes of Billy Mitchell, Romain Esse, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy and how they could be developed under his guidance.