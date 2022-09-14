Carlton Palmer provides thoughts on Birmingham City player conundrum

Leandro Bacuna, brother of influential Birmingham City midfielder Juninho, is training with the Blues at present, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The older brother, Leandro, was released by Cardiff City in the summer, with the Bluebirds heading in a new direction in what is Steve Morison’s first full season in charge in South Wales.

The 31-year-old has been keeping fit with the Blues, as it remains to be seen if anything more can materialise from the current situation.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation with Bacuna, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s just been released from Cardiff, done three years at Cardiff.

“But from all reports from John Eustace, the simple situation is he is up staying with his brother. He asked if he could come in and do some training to keep fit.

“John Eustace has agreed for him to come in and do some training with the club to keep fit with his brother, and apparently he’s not pushing to sign the player at the moment.”

The verdict

A player who is certainly of Championship quality, it will be interesting to see if this situation progresses to something more than just training.

Experienced in the second tier, and possessing quality in abundance, he could be a good option for Eustace and Co. to consider over the next few weeks.

An update from journalist Alan Nixon has suggested that the Midlands outfit are not the only club in pursuit, with Greek side Panathinaikos also considering him as an option at this stage.

There will likely be lots of options for Bacuna as he continues to weigh up what the next best step of his career will be.