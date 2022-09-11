Carlton Palmer provides opinion following arrivals of Manchester United and PSG players at Sunderland

Sunderland made two rather eye-catching signings as the summer transfer window came to its conclusion, with Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo touching down at The Stadium of Light.

Michut, who is very highly rated at parent club PSG, has featured eight times at first team level with the French giants with this representing his first temporary move away from the club.

Whereas for Diallo, this is the second loan move for him, with the 20-year-old spending time with Rangers last season.

Sharing his thoughts on the additions of the exciting duo, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Two young players. One from Manchester United, the other from Paris Saint Germain, very talented midfield players, pretty much of the ilk of the way that Sunderland have gone with the young players that they’ve got at the football club.

Quiz: Real or fake… Did these 20 Sunderland moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Teemu Tainio signed from Tottenham Hotspur Real Fake

“So, we’ll have to see. Both are talented players, both should be able to comfortably handle the level and as I say, I hope Tony Mowbray does really, really well at Sunderland.”

The verdict

Already possessing a strong squad, competition levels in attacking positions are going to be at a very high level during what remains of this season.

The two new additions are very highly rated by two of Europe’s leading clubs, and whilst they may initially need to bide their time, they both have the potential to play an integral role.

Tony Mowbray has proven to be an excellent manager for young players over the years and could play an influential role this season for Michut and Diallo.

Adapting well to Championship football thus far, Sunderland will be hoping to continue this positive start to the campaign, something that certainly can be achieved by bolstering the squad the way they have done.