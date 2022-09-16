Carlton Palmer provides next destination prediction for former Cardiff City midfielder

What the immediate future holds for former Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna remains to be seen, with a report from Birmingham Live claiming that he is currently training with the Blues.

A Twitter update from journalist Alan Nixon suggests that Greek club Panathinaikos is currently an option for the experienced midfielder too.

The 31-year-old saw his contract expire at the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer, with the Bluebirds conducting lots of business throughout the window.

Sharing his thoughts on what he believes the next step could be for Bacuna, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think he’ll pick up a club probably in the bottom end of the Championship or maybe in League One.

“He’ll definitely pick up a club, because like I said, clubs will want to bring bodies in, it’s as simple as that.

And, then, it’s up to him to take his opportunity and do well.”

The verdict

Bacuna certainly has ability and he still has what it takes to ply his trade in the Championship.

However, the big questions at hand here are which clubs currently have space in their squad? And, which clubs would suit the way that the midfielder operates?

Birmingham Live’s report makes it seem that the midfielder is training with the Blues for convenience, rather than John Eustace being rather eager to take him on board.

Lack of squad space in the Championship could result in League One clubs assessing him as an option, although it remains to be seen what his wage demands would be.