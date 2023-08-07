Leeds United have got the ball rolling with the acquisitions of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow ahead of their bid to return to the Premier League under promotion extraordinaire Daniel Farke.

But, make no mistake about it, they still have a mountain to climb in terms of the transfer market if those ambitions are going to pan out into reality.

Up at Elland Road, the proverbial elephant in the room still pertains to the futures of players such as Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams to name a few, all of whom provided good accounts of themselves last term in spite of Leeds' overall fortunes.

It is also very clear, not only on paper but also from yesterday's dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City, that they need to focus on incomings as well as outgoings.

Their defensive shortcomings were particular notable as the traveling Bluebirds raced into a stunning two-goal lead before the interval courtesy of Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo.

Akin to the FA Cup showdown at the Cardiff City Stadium last term, Leeds did strike second-half vengence and overturn the deficit, this time through Crycensio Sunmerville, but the nature of the affair truly illuminated some of the flaws in Farke's side that will need to be ironed out with urgency if they want to compete with the very best at this level.

That has now sparked crucial discourse about the direction that Leeds United should take with their interest in Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer.

Leeds United's interest in Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer

Hamer has quickly transpired as one of the hottest properties outside of the Premier League following Coventry's play-off final defeat at the hands of Luton Town back in May.

Along with talisman Viktor Gyokeres, the Brazil native was a real star turn in Mark Robins' side and finished the season with 10 goals and 11 assists from midfield, cementing himself as one of the very best players in the Championship by combining a dogged, high-octane physical approach with a sincere threat in the final third.

As such, the interest he has received is definitely warranted, and along with Burnley, Leeds are known to be keen to secure his services and have been told that a £12m outlay would be enough to lure Hamer away from the Midlands as per Football Insider.

Hamer currently has just one year left on his deal and is yet to renew those terms, meaning that the ball is out of Coventry's court when it comes to negotiations and discussions about his immediate future with the club.

Nonetheless, though, they will still want to receive a significant fee for his services and Leeds, who have the luxury of parachute payments, may struggle to add Hamer to their ranks without forking out a sizable sum.

Carlton Palmer on Leeds United's interest in Gustavo Hamer

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the pundit detailed that Leeds need to address the key faults that were on show against Cardiff instead of meeting Coventry's big asking price for Hamer, citing the one year that he has remaining on his current contract as a reason for this thinking.

"Coventry have put a valuation of £12m on their talented midfielder Gus Hamer," explained Palmer.

"Hamer is 26 and is out of contract next summer, Coventry have offered him a new deal but up until now he's refused to sign it. Assuming he does not sign, then surely Coventry would sell him this summer rather than allow him to leave on a free.

"Leeds are very keen on the player but I'm sure would be unwilling to pay £12m for a player who will be available on a free next summer.

"He would be a very useful addition to Leeds' squad for sure in their quest for promotion, but on the defensive showing against Cardiff this weekend, a central defender would be a priority for me."