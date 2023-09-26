Highlights Xisco Munoz is facing increasing pressure at Sheffield Wednesday after a poor start to the season, with just two points from eight games and no wins.

Xisco Munoz is already increasingly under pressure at Sheffield Wednesday after a horror start to the season.

The Spaniard took over the Owls in the summer after Darren Moore resigned from duties at Hillsborough and it's clear to see that Munoz is struggling already. He has taken just two points from his opening eight games, meaning he has yet to record a win in SW6.

It has already left Wednesday four points adrift of safety while they also boast the worst attack in the league with just five goals and the joint-worst goal difference along with fellow Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the Spaniard is already hugely out of his depth - but not due to his own shortcomings.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Xisco Munoz?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer suggested that it was their handling of the Moore situation and a failure to bring in any quality players that was ultimately their downfall.

He said: “Sheffield Wednesday sit rock bottom of the Championship after eight games, with two points and four defeats in their last six games. They’re already four points adrift from safety early in the season.

"Xisco, I’ve been told by a lot of people, is a lovely man. He of course guided Watford to the Premier League.

“But I’m being told that it’s more to do with the quality of the players at his disposal, not to do with how good he is as a coach. You don’t want to panic, but how long do you give him?

"I’d suggest he has maybe two or three more games before the chairman has to consider a change. Karma might come to bite Chansiri on the backside with Darren Moore going to Huddersfield - and I believe in karma.”

Why will Dejphon Chansiri face karma over his handling of the Darren Moore situation?

With Huddersfield appointing Moore as their manager over the past week, having your former manager move to a relegation rival is never going to end well - especially if said rival is seven points clear of your team.

Moore's influence has been felt already with the Terriers nabbing a last-minute equaliser at Coventry City on Monday evening, with the CBS Arena notoriously being a tough place to go over the past three seasons.

Wednesday, on the other hand, can't buy a result. Their only two points were away at Leeds, which in hindsight is a decent result, and a draw at home to Middlesbrough, who were bottom of the league at the time.

The Owls have some tough fixtures coming up, with Moore set to make a return to Hillsborough on October 7 with his Huddersfield side. If Wednesday haven't picked up results against Sunderland and West Brom by then, a loss against Moore's side could ironically see Munoz given the boot - with two points from 11 games not being enough to incite hope for the newly promoted team.

It's never nice to see a manager sacked this soon but right now it's hard to argue that Munoz is capable of turning things around as Owls boss.

As Palmer alludes to, he may only have two or three games left to turn things around.