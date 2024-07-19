Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Man City midfielder Alex Robertson will favour a return to Portsmouth over a fresh switch of clubs to Cardiff City this summer.

Robertson spent last season on loan at Portsmouth in League One, and he played a key role in the club's promotion push before sustaining a serious hamstring injury in January.

Alex Robertson's League One stats for Portsmouth last season (according to WhoScored) Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 4 Tackles per game 1.2 Key passes per game 1.3 Passing accuracy 81.8%

The 21-year-old required surgery on the setback and missed the second half of the season as Pompey went on to secure the League One title, but manager John Mousinho is keen to bring him back to Fratton Park this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad for the Championship.

Portsmouth reportedly face competition for Robertson's signature from Cardiff City, with Wales Online claiming that he is one of three players on the club's shortlist of potential midfield signings.

The Bluebirds are said to be targeting a permanent deal for Robertson, who has made two senior appearances for Australia at international level, but Man City are weighing up whether to offer him a new contract and send him out on loan instead.

Carlton Palmer predicts Alex Robertson return to Portsmouth amid Cardiff City interest

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while he believes Cardiff will finish higher in the Championship than Portsmouth next season, he predicts Robertson would prefer a return to Fratton Park this summer due to his relationship with Mousinho.

"Man City so far this summer have sanctioned four exits of players who have come through the academy," Palmer said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle have both turning their loan moves to Southampton and Wolves permanent, Liam Delap joined Ipswich and will hope to make a mark in the Premier League and Lewis Fiorini went to Stockport.

"The latest name to be linked with a move away from Man City is Alex Robertson.

"Alex went on loan to Portsmouth last season, where he started like a house on fire.

"He even put himself in the position where Portsmouth manager John Mousinho said in December that he was the first name on the team sheet.

"So it was really sad when he suffered a serious injury in training - football can be really cruel.

"He ended up tearing his hamstring, which needed surgery, and he didn't play any further part in Portsmouth's season, which is a shame.

"Now he's back to full fitness, it's time for him to go out on loan.

"Portsmouth are keen to re-sign him, and obviously they have now gone up to the Championship, but Cardiff City have made a big play for the player.

"I would think he would favour going back to Portsmouth. He knows the manager really well, he knows the manager rates him highly and that's a big thing for a football player, especially when he's a young player.

"I think Robertson would be keen to link up with Mousinho, I don't think Man City will have a preference where he goes, I think it will come down to the player.

"I think Cardiff will be pushing a little higher up the table than Portsmouth next season, but you go where you feel comfortable, and I think Robertson would be keen to link up with Mousinho again."

Portsmouth will have the edge in Alex Robertson transfer race

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Robertson will likely be keen to return to Portsmouth this summer.

Robertson starred for Pompey last season prior to his injury, and while they still managed to win the League One title in his absence, there is no doubt he was missed in the second half of the campaign.

Given his excellent performances in the third tier, the midfielder should be more than capable of making the step up to the Championship, and another year playing under the guidance of Mousinho would be hugely beneficial for his development.

Cardiff have had a strong summer transfer window so far, bringing in the likes of Calum Chambers and Chris Willock, so a move to South Wales would be tempting for Robertson, and the Bluebirds could be able to offer him bigger wages, but he may feel that he has unfinished business at Portsmouth.