We are now just days away from finding out who the third team to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship are this season.

With Burnley and Sheffield United having wrapped up the automatic spots, it is now down to Saturday evening's clash between Coventry City and Luton Town to decide who takes the final place in the top flight next campaign.

Both clubs have done tremendously well to get to this stage, it must be said.

Luton Town, after last year's play-off disappointment under Nathan Jones, have kicked on under Rob Edwards this campaign following his arrival at Kenilworth Road, and given they finished third in the league standings, they arguably go into the final as the side generally expected to come out on top.

Coventry City, meanwhile, who finished the season fifth in the end, have overcome a number of off-field issues and unrest to reach this stage. What a fine job Mark Robins has done.

What is Carlton Palmer's play-off final prediction?

Plenty of football supporters and pundits alike are going to be making their predictions for the match in the coming days.

Speaking ahead of the week, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, who spent two years at Coventry City between 1999 and 2001, has revealed his prediction for the clash.

Indeed, Palmer is backing his former club to get the job done at Wembley, but believes they will have to go to extra-time, and possibly even penalties, to do so.

“Luton and Coventry face off in the Championship play-off final,” Palmer told FLW.

“Both league games [between the two sides this season] ended in a draw.

“I fancy this to be a tight affair, with Coventry just edging it in extra-time or penalties.”

When is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday 27th May.

The match will take place at England's national stadium - Wembley - with the winners on the day earning themselves a place in the Premier League.

At present, kick-off for the match is scheduled for 16:45 in the United Kingdom.

Is there a live stream of the Championship play-off final?

Yes, there will be live coverage of the Coventry v Luton play-off final clash available in the United Kingdom.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with the match set to be shown on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage of the match on Sky Sports Football begins at 4PM, whilst Sky Sports Main Event's coverage begins at 4:30PM.