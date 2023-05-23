Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough will look to sell Chuba Akpom this summer, despite his exploits this season.

Akpom has had a stellar campaign for Boro, netting 28 times, the most in the league, and the forward was crucial in the club’s rise to the play-offs.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom

That has resulted in several teams expressing interest in the Middlesbrough forward, with Crystal Palace the team to be showing the most interested according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

The report stated that Palace are drawing up plans to make an offer for the Boro man this summer, as they are keen to add to their attack.

While it also adds that Akpom is said to be open to the idea of moving back to London having been there during his days at fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

It was then revealed over the weekend by a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, that Middlesbrough would be looking for around £15 million this summer to part ways with Akpom.

Nixon states that Boro are preparing themselves for summer offers for Akpom, considering the club failed to gain promotion this season.

Due to the players form throughout the campaign, Middlesbrough believe they will be able to get a decent fee for the forward, which is around the £15 million mark.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Chuba Akpom’s price-tag

So, with that said, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this latest development and if he thought this was a fair price.

He told FLW: “It is reported that Middlesbrough have put a price tag of £15 million on Chuba Akpom. Chuba has had a fantastic season for Middlesbrough, netting 28 goals and finishing the season as the Championship’s top goalscorer and player of the season.

“Akpom is 27, and he's out of contract next summer, the dilemma Middlesbrough have is he has never hit these heights before and will he again. So, do they cash in now given his age, I personally think that Middlesbrough will sell him and look to get £15 million or more for a player who's had a one-off fantastic season.”

Akpom is definitely going to be a wanted man this summer, but the issue Middlesbrough have is that the forward hasn’t got long left on his contract and as Palmer says this is his only season where he has produced numbers like this. So, while you’d expect Boro to be asking for nearer £20 million, they probably know this is the most realistic offer they can get and will probably get from a Premier League team.