Fulham are pursuing a move for Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cottagers are keen to bring the midfielder to the club in the transfer window.

Aaronson is said to be available on loan due to a relegation clause that is now active in his Leeds contract.

Marco Silva has identified the US international as a transfer target that he wants to capture ahead of the new Premier League season.

Will Brenden Aaronson leave Leeds?

Carlton Palmer expects Aaronson to depart Leeds this summer, whether it be on loan or on a permanent basis.

The 57-year-old has identified the potential cost of the player’s salary as a key reason for why the midfielder’s future may lie elsewhere next season.

“Fulham are said to be interested in Leeds’ American midfielder player Brenden Aaronson on loan,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It appears that Brenden has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club on loan should Leeds get relegated.

“But, as it stands at the moment, Fulham have not met the full conditions of the loan agreement.

“I would expect the player to depart on loan, if not permanently, this summer given his salary.”

How much did Leeds pay for Aaronson?

Aaronson was signed by Leeds last summer in a deal worth a reported £24.7 million from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg.

The 22-year-old featured 36 times in the top flight for the Whites, contributing one goal and three assists.

But a 19th place finish in the table has seen Leeds make their return to the Championship after a three-year stint in the Premier League.

A new manager has yet to be appointed at Elland Road, with the club hoping whoever takes charge will be able to steer the team back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

Should Fulham pursue a deal to sign Aaronson?

Aaronson is a talented player that didn’t quite live up to expectations last season.

Perhaps a move away from the club would be a chance to have a fresh start elsewhere, even if it is only on loan.

Fulham over-performed what many thought they could do last season with a 10th place finish in the Premier League, but they will need to strengthen if they are to remain a top-half calibre side.

Silva is a good coach with plenty of experience and tactical knowledge, who could be what Aaronson needs to develop his game.