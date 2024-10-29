Current pundit and ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that young Millwall winger Romain Esse's head may be turned after recent reports emerged of potential interest in his signature from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Romain Esse has developed into one of Millwall's most important players over the last 12 months, and the Lions face a battle to keep hold of him in the new year after new claims from transfer journalist Alan Nixon that the Eagles are set to step up their interest in his services.

Initial reports from Nixon last month revealed that Palace were tracking the 19-year-old, yet their poor start to the new Premier League campaign and his impressive performances could possibly change his status from a long-term project to a January target.

Millwall did not enjoy a great start to the new season, but their form has improved in recent weeks to see them into mid-table as it stands, with thanks, in part, to Esse's standout showings from the right side of attack.

He joined the Lions as a nine-year-old in 2014, and has made 54 senior appearances since his debut for the club in December 2022, with most from the bench, but has become a regular starter this season as Neil Harris aims to improve on last season's 13th-placed finish.

Carlton Palmer offers Romain Esse, Crystal Palace transfer verdict

Esse's performances have certainly gone up a notch this term, and he has four goals and one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions so far.

His most recent goal involvement saw him bag the winner in a vital game at The Den against Plymouth Argyle, as he won the ball back on the halfway line to start the attack, then dribbled into the area to find George Honeyman out wide, who laid it on a plate for him to sweep home for the Lions' third win of the season.

It would be no surprise if Esse's form forced Palace to make a move a lot sooner than they had originally planned, and speaking exclusively to Football League World, former player and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that talk of a potential deal may unsettle the Lions' youngster in the lead up to the January window.

He said: “Crystal Palace have not had the best start to the season. They sit in 17th place on six points, just outside the relegation places in the Premier League.

“They’re looking at the January transfer window to bring in several transfer targets to turn their season around. (Esse) has had an impressive start to the season, and he could flourish in the Premier League.

“Palace are looking at long-term options, and Esse fits the profile of a Crystal Palace player, someone who they look to develop and then sell on for big money.

“He’s at Millwall right now, but could get the opportunity to play in the Premier League. He will get those opportunities if he does move. You see that with the way Palace like to develop youngsters.

“This would be a great opportunity for him. Will his head be turned? Of course, it will be.”

Romain Esse is flourishing under Neil Harris' guidance

Esse signed a contract extension with the club at the end of August, as they secured his 'long-term' future in a vital move with his previous deal due to end next summer, yet now he could move on soon amid Premier League interest, but may want to think twice given the progress he has made under Harris up to now.

Esse has been handed a starting berth in each of the Lions' 12 league games so far this season, and had previously only started seven games in all competitions for the club since his debut in late 2022, so it is clear that Harris is deservedly giving him the chance to prove that he can be his go-to man for goals and assists in their attempts to push into the top-half this season.

Romain Esse's 2024/25 Championship statistics (as of 29/10) Appearances 12 Starts 12 Goals 3 Assists 1 Successful take-ons per 90 2.35 Shots on target % 52.9% Fouls drawn per 90 2.80 Stats as per FBref

Upon signing his new deal recently, Esse explained that his decision was made easier because "all (he's) ever known is Millwall," and it is clear that the club made him signing a new contract a priority ahead of January, when clubs would have been free to approach him over a move with his deal due to expire next summer.

His recent form has supposedly alerted top clubs like Palace to his services, but loyalty goes a long way in football, and he may well choose to at least see out this campaign with the Lions, given how much the club has believed in him in his journey in the game so far.