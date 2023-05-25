Despite being the favourites to go up to the Premier League via the play-offs, Middlesbrough have been consigned to yet another season in the Championship after losing out to Coventry City over two legs.

It means that the Teessiders will spend a seventh straight campaign in the second tier of English football and with parachute payments long gone, they could have to sell to spend once again like they did last summer.

Chuba Akpom will be of interest after his prolific season in-front of goal but so will Hayden Hackney, who came back from a loan spell in League Two in 2021-22 with Scunthorpe United and has surprisingly made himself one of the first names on the team-sheet under Michael Carrick.

What is the latest on Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough future?

Boro were quick to tie down Hackney to a new contract back in December following his emergence into the first-team, and others have taken notice of his rising reputation.

According to a report from 90min's Graeme Bailey this week, Premier League clubs have been watching Hackney in the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

And Middlesbrough's expectation is that bids will come in for the 20-year-old following his promising first full season at the Riverside Stadium, although whether they are forced to sell one of their prized assets - much like they did last summer with Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence - is anyone's guess.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough future?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that the Teessiders will likely have to cash in on some players following their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League, but despite Hackney potentially being one of those individuals to depart, he can still see the midfielder being at the club for the 2023-24 season.

"Hayden Hackney's had a fantastic season with Middlesbrough," Palmer told Football League World.

"The 20-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from Premier League clubs - Middlesbrough are probably going to be forced to sell this summer before they can recruit new players, we saw that issue last season when Chris Wilder took over, we saw that there was a problem with recruitment due to the lack of funds.

"So, although Hayden has recently signed a new long-term contract, any big offers would see the club having to sell.

"But any deal I would assume Middlesbrough would do would incorporate a season-long loan, given his age he's unlikely to go into Newcastle, Nottingham Forest or Arsenal's first-team so any deal that they do I'm assuming they would incorporate a loan back to Boro."