Pundit Carlton Palmer has backed Romaine Mundle to replace Jack Clarke following his departure to Ipswich Town over the summer and suggested he could even outshine him.

Clarke's future at the Stadium of Light had been the subject of intense transfer speculation for some time, and the winger was finally prized away from Wearside last month as Ipswich struck an initial agreement worth £15m with the Mackems.

The 23-year-old exhibited sensational form for Sunderland over the last two years and scored 15 times in the Championship last season, leaving a significant void to be filled in Regis Le Bris' side.

However, Sunderland have started the 2024/25 season in scintillating form and remain the only Championship team to have claimed maximum points from their opening four fixtures prior to September's international break, which they head into at the top of the table.

The season has been full of surprises for Sunderland thus far and Romaine Mundle is no exception, having scored in each of his last two league games for the club.

Mundle, who only joined Sunderland back in January, has provided supporters with hope that Clarke is replaceable - and without the Mackems having to spend big in the transfer market, too.

Carlton Palmer's Sunderland, Romaine Mundle prediction following Jack Clarke's Ipswich Town move

Palmer has been taken aback by the early-season performances of both Mundle and Sunderland, tipping the young winger to at least replace - or even eclipse - Clarke if he can maintain his rich vein of form.

"Jack Clarke eventually departed Sunderland for Ipswich Town in a big-money move," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"Clarke had been mooted for several windows to leave Sunderland should a big offer come in. They got that big offer, and he's now gone to Ipswich.

"He was a massive part for Sunderland and a big player, but one player who seems to have benefitted from Clarke moving on is Romaine Mundle. He's come into the club and he has been very impressive this season, only time will tell whether he can fill the void left by Clarke but the early signs are that he's more than capable of doing that.

Romaine Mundle's 24/25 Championship stats for Sunderland as of September 5, via FotMob Appearances 4 Goals 2 Assists 0 Chances created 2 Successful 2

"Fair play to Sunderland, he's come in there and taken his opportunity and only time will tell if he can go on to eclipse Clarke, he certainly has the ability. His contributions in the games offensively and defensively have been brilliant at the start of the season.

"I think people and the supporters especially were worried that Sunderland would not be able to replace Clarke, but it's pretty clear that Mundle is more than good enough. So, we'll have to see.

"You can't just look at the first three or four games. Of course, after four games Sunderland are unbeaten and sit at the top of the league, Clarke had done it consistently season after season so we'll have to see how the season unfolds.

"But as he's starting off, he's growing with confidence and if Sunderland keep picking up results and playing the way they do, this could be an outstanding season for the young player.

"He's grabbed his chance with both hands, he's pacey and raw, I think he'll develop even better and he could go on to prove even more of a sensation than Clarke was and they're very big shoes to fill."

Romaine Mundle may vindicate Sunderland's Jack Clarke decision

Sunderland never wanted to offload Clarke and had previously resisted much interest elsewhere, although there was always going to be a time where their hand was forced into sanctioning a sale. That, of course, is precisely what happened this summer.

Even though Mundle has started the season in such positive form, revisionism must be avoided as Clarke had been an integral player for Sunderland and would have only made them even more of a feared proposition in the Championship this term.

However, if his form continues and he matches up to Clarke - which is a tall order, it must be said - then Sunderland will have collected a significant transfer fee and profit while replacing him in-house at no cost this summer.

Should that prove to be the case, it would most certainly represent strong business as Mundle is also two years Clarke's junior and could go on to net them an even higher sum further down the line.