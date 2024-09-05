Pundit and former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has commended Stoke City for the summer signing of Lewis Koumas, who has enjoyed a strong start to his time in the Potteries after completing a season-long loan move from Liverpool.

The summer transfer window proved to be a largely positive one at the Bet 365 Stadium, with Stoke retaining key assets such as Million Manhoef, Wouter Burger and Bae Junho while simultaneously acquiring the likes of Koumas, Tom Cannon and Victor Johansson among others.

Steven Schumacher's side have embarked upon a positive introduction to the 2024/25 Championship campaign by claiming two victories from their opening four encounters before this month's international break.

And the early indication is that Koumas, who is held in high regard at Anfield and scored on his professional debut for the Reds last season, appears to represent inspired summer business from the evidence of his first few games with the club.

Lewis Koumas' start to life at Stoke City following Liverpool agreement

The 18-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the frontline, and Schumacher has elected to utilise him coming off the right-hand side and as a centre-forward. Koumas marked his full Championship debut with a goal in their 2-1 defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion last month, where he also hit the woodwork on two occasions.

The Wales international's finest performance to date came in Stoke's 5-0 rout of a second-string Middlesbrough side at the end of August as they marched on to the Carabao Cup third round, setting up a tie against Fleetwood Town on September 2017.

Koumas, who played on the right flank in a 4-2-3-1 set-up that evening, weighed in with a goal and an assist to help inspire the Potters to the next round of the cup.

He then put in a solid performance as Stoke edged out a narrow 1-0 victory away at Plymouth Argyle in their final match before the international break, carving out three chances for his teammates.

Koumas was named in Craig Bellamy's first Wales squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Turkiye and Montenegro, where he will be looking to feature after debuting at senior international level during a shock 0-0 draw with Gibraltar back in June.

Carlton Palmer offers Stoke City, Lewis Koumas transfer verdict

The pundit is impressed with what he has seen from Koumas and Stoke so far this season, tipping both the player and the team in question to have significant campaigns.

"Stoke City managed to capture talented Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas on loan for the season, who is the son of former West Bromwich Albion and Wales international Jason," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"He's already made his debut for Wales this summer in friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia. It's a masterstroke, he's started the season very very well.

Lewis Koumas' stats for Stoke City across all competitions via FotMob, as of 5 September 2024 Appearances 5 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 4 Successful dribbles 6

"Stoke are only a couple of points off the play-offs, two defeats and two wins this season. We've seen how Steven Schumacher works with young players and gets the best out of them, this is a very good signing.

"He's a talented player, a highly-rated teenager on a season-long loan deal, it could well prove to be a masterstroke for Stoke. Only time will tell, he's young and a very good footballer.

"Obviously the problem is they've lost Tyrese Campbell and they've got to replace those goals, but Schumacher has built a solid squad and I expect them to be in and around the play-offs this season.

"Koumas is a very good footballer, the attacking style that Schumacher plays could bode well for the player and Stoke and so far, it looks to be very good business."