Carlton Palmer's predictions regarding the sides he believed will struggle in this season's Championship remain unchanged after the first four rounds of fixtures – with Cardiff City, Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle, and Portsmouth among those named.

At present, the table very much remains congested in this early period of the campaign, with 42 matches still remaining and plenty of time for sides who have endured slow starts to turn their fortunes around before the table really begins to take shape in the coming months.

However, there are some sides that Palmer references that he believed would be under a lot of pressure when it comes to retaining their second tier status before a ball had even been kicked on Friday, August 9th, whilst the likes of Luton Town are currently a surprise feature in the early-season relegation zone, having just been relegated from the Premier League.

Carlton Palmer issues unchanged stance on Championship relegation verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World shortly after the conclusion of the fourth round of matches and the opening month of the Championship campaign, the former England defender referenced an array of sides in his unchanged stance when it comes to sides who could face the drop for the remainder of the campaign, whilst also highlighting other outfits who haven't got off to strong starts themselves.

Palmer began: "My predictions of the clubs that would be relegated from the Championship this season. Not changed. They are where they are.

Championship Table - As of 05/09/2024 Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 4 -2 3 20 Sheffield Wednesday 4 -5 3 21 Preston North End 4 -6 3 22 Plymouth Argyle 4 -5 2 23 Luton Town 4 -5 1 24 Cardiff City 4 -9 1

"Plymouth are third-bottom as it stands with two defeats and two draws, they are down there, so nothing changes with my predictions.

"Oxford have done a lot better than I thought. But, they've spent an awful lot of money and are sat in ninth place with two draws and two defeats.

"But, the ones I predicted (to struggle) are down there. Portsmouth have three points from the opening four games. Preston North End have three, so no, my predictions stay the same.

"Cardiff sit rock-bottom of the table, even though it's still early days with what's going on.

"As I've already said, I don't expect Luton Town to be anywhere near the relegation picture at the end of the season. There's still a long way to go in the season, and I expect them to kick on away from the relegation zone.

"But, I think Cardiff, Preston North End and, I still think Portsmouth will struggle even though they've brought in a number of players.

"I think Oxford United have had a good start to the season, signing some really good players. But, I still think they'll be around the bottom end of the table come the end of the season."

The former defender concluded: "If you look at the likes of Coventry, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, who haven't had the best start to the season, I fully expect those teams to push on and be further up the table."

Carlton Palmer's predictions have got off to a largely expected start

Besides the anomaly of Oxford, many of Palmer's pre-season tips look like they may come to fruition in May, although the verdict does seem somewhat harsh on Portsmouth in particular, who have held their own in encounters with Leeds United, Luton, and Middlesbrough so far, prior to a maiden defeat of the season against Sunderland.

Preston and Cardiff were sides tipped by many to have largely underwhelming seasons, but not many would have foreseen the Bluebirds getting off to the worst possible start, accumulating just one point from a possible 12, as well as having a current goal difference of -9.

Preston are now a side that will intrigue many outsiders, having recently appointed Paul Heckingbottom after Ryan Lowe's mutual departure after the opening game, with the former promotion-winner from this level now having two weeks of uninterrupted gelling with his new chargers, having overseen two wins and a defeat in his opening three encounters across all competitions.

Plymouth were also tipped by many to struggle under Wayne Rooney, and so far it has been a far-from-ideal start for the Manchester United and England legend, who remains in search of his first league win at Home Park, despite making an abundance of new signings and retaining the services of Morgan Whittaker.

Either way, there is still a long, long way to go in the season, and the sides who are not fancied to remain in the Championship will be eager to prove the doubters wrong, starting as soon as the September international break comes to an end.