Looking back, Plymouth Argyle's 2022/23 campaign truly was a remarkable one.

Not only did the club achieve automatic promotion by winning the league title, they did so achieving more than 100 points, finishing on 101, and by fending off incredibly strong competition.

Indeed, the club's three-way battle with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday was surely one of the most hard fought battles at the top of League One that we have seen in recent memory.

It's a clean slate for the club heading into 2023/24, though, regardless of how good they were last season, and Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher will be more than aware of that.

It is a huge deal for Argyle, though, who are about to embark on their first season in the second tier since 2009/10.

For that reason, the club have been busy in the transfer market, looking to strengthen their squad as much as possible ahead of their season opener.

So far, there have been six arrivals at Home Park this summer.

Indeed, permanent deals have been struck to sign Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba, Conor Hazard, Julio Pleguezuelo and Lewis Gibson.

Meanwhile, a loan deal has also been agreed with Aston Villa to bring Kaine Kesler-Hayden to the club for the season.

Carlton Palmer's Plymouth Argyle Championship prediction

Ahead of the new EFL campaign, we've been getting the thoughts of former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer on the clubs up and down the divisions as they prepare to get their campaigns underway.

Plymouth Argyle are no different, and below, Palmer has offered his thoughts on how Steven Schumacher's side will get on back in the Championship.

On Argyle's season ahead, Palmer told FLW: "Newly promoted Plymouth Argyle, who romped to the League One title, will begin life in the Championship next season.

Plymouth celebrating their League One title success.

"History is on their side, with a stat that sees seven out of the last 10 League One title winners retain their Championship status.

"Plymouth are likely to have the lowest budget in the league. They're going to have to rely on that spirit and never say die attitude that served them so well last season.

"It will be a tough season for Plymouth, but I predict they will avoid relegation...only just."

When does the 2023/24 Championship season start?

It is now just days until the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle's promotion rivals from last season, due to host Southampton in the league's opening clash under the lights at Hillsborough on August 4th.

Fortunately for Plymouth Argyle, they will not have to wait much longer than that to get their season underway, with the Pilgrims set to take on Huddersfield Town on August 5th.

Plymouth will play their opening Championship fixture at home.

Plymouth, who will be playing at home in that fixture, have a great opportunity to get their season off to a winning start against one of the sides who narrowly avoided the drop last season.

The club's first away match of the campaign comes on August 12th, when they travel to face Watford at Vicarage Road.