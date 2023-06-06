Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Queens Park Rangers will not be relegated from the Championship next season, despite manager Gareth Ainsworth admitting he was "scared" by strength of the league.

The R's narrowly avoided relegation this season after a dismal second half of the campaign, which saw them win just four of their last 30 league games.

QPR enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Michael Beale and sat top of the table in late October, but after initially turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Beale departed for Rangers in November.

Neil Critchley was appointed as Beale's replacement, but the 44-year-old struggled at Loftus Road and was sacked in February after just one win from his 12 games in charge in all competitions.

Ainsworth moved from Wycombe Wanderers to become the club's third manager of the season and despite a tough start to his reign, he managed to lead the club to Championship safety.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

The 50-year-old revealed that he was fearful about his side's prospects next season due to the potential strength of the division.

"It's going to be a tough, have you seen that Championship?" Ainsworth told talkSPORT.

"Where's the small teams now? Where have they gone?

"No disrespect, Rotherham are still in there, I think that could be a smaller team than everyone else.

"Where's your Wigan's, where's your Blackpool's, where's your Wycombe's? There are none anymore.

"Sheffield Wednesday have come up, Ipswich have come up, Leicester have come down, Leeds have come down, Southampton have come down, I'm scared."

How did Carlton Palmer react?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that with Ainsworth's experience, the R's should have enough to avoid a relegation battle next term.

"QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has highlighted the strength of the Championship next season," Palmer said.

"The Championship has always been a tough league to survive in and get promoted from.

"QPR will have to recruit well to make sure they are not in the same position next season.

"I think the hierarchy at QPR will be looking for a mid-table to play-off position finish next season and I think, given Gareth's experience, it is unlikely they will get relegated, and he would be disappointed if he is drawn into a relegation battle next season."

How will QPR do next season?

Ainsworth's comments were incredibly concerning for R's fans.

After such a disappointing season, the last thing they will have wanted to hear is Ainsworth delivering such a bleak assessment of their chances for the year ahead, and it does seem as though he has resigned himself to another campaign of struggle.

It could be argued that Ainsworth is being realistic, particularly considering the fact he is facing the prospect of losing key players such as Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes this summer, but there is no doubt he should be sending out more positive messages.

However, if the R's are involved in another survival fight next season, as Palmer says, Ainsworth's experience could be crucial in guiding them to safety once again.