Carlton Palmer believes Charlie Savage is a player with a bright future ahead of him, but Sheffield Wednesday need more experienced, proven players at this moment.

The Owls are yet to get going in this season’s summer transfer window, with their only arrival being the re-signing of defender Reece James.

The shock departure of Darren Moore and the arrival of Xisco Munoz delayed their summer business.

However, movement seems to be gathering pace now, and one player they have recently been linked with is Manchester United’s Charlie Savage.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers and could be in line for another move to the EFL.

Who is Charlie Savage?

Savage, who is the son of ex-Birmingham City, Derby County and Leicester City player Robbie Savage, has been at Man United since a very young age, coming from the youth sides, the under-18s, and now the under-23s.

The midfielder’s reputation has grown as he has progressed through the club’s youth teams. Savage has played a combined 69 times for United’s academy teams, scoring three goals in each age group as well as grabbing numerous assists along the way.

As mentioned, Savage spent some of the 2022/23 season on loan at Forest Green, and during his time at the club, he impressed, making 15 appearances and scoring one goal.

Which teams are interested in Charlie Savage?

The 20-year-old has returned to Man United and has been part of the club’s pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, it seems his future is very much up in the air, as he’s still contracted to the Red Devils, but interest from the EFL has grown in the last few days.

Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Wednesday are among the teams that were first credited with an interest in the Welshman.

But they now face competition from Reading FC, who are said to be in talks with Man United over a permanent switch. While The Sun also adds that Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Portsmouth are admirers as well.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Charlie Savage

We asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Man United’s Charlie Savage and whether he is what the Owls need.

He told FLW: “Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's talented young midfielder Charlie Savage. Charlie spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green in League One, making 15 appearances.

“Charlie has clearly got a bright future ahead of him, but right now the Owls need experienced, proven Championship players. The Championship is going to be a strong and competitive league next season. Experience will be key to their survival in the league.”

Would Charlie Savage be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Savage is a very talented footballer and one that is highly regarded at Manchester United, but you could argue that the midfielder isn’t quite ready for Championship football just yet.

Last season was the player's first taste of EFL football, and while he impressed, he may need more time before he is ready to be playing week in and week out in the second tier.

So, while he would be a good signing for the Owls, he’s one for further down the line, and at this moment, Wednesday needs players who can make a difference now.