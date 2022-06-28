Carlton Palmer pinpoints what Sheffield Wednesday need in order to challenge “for the league title”

Following a strong start to the summer transfer window, Darren Moore will still be assessing his options at Sheffield Wednesday in preparation for the new campaign.

After narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs last time out, expectations will naturally rise for the 2022/23 season.

Welcoming the likes of Will Vaulks, Ben Heneghan, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe to Hillsborough already this summer, Carlton Palmer told FLW where he believes the Owls still need to strengthen: “I think they need to bring in a couple of midfield players and a left fullback.

“And if they do that, then they’re starting to have the beginnings of a squad that should be challenging for, well not just for promotion for the league title.”

The verdict

With Massimo Luongo set to depart, he will certainly leave a void in the middle of the park at Sheffield Wednesday, although Will Vaulks is someone who certainly has the necessary requirements to star in an Owls shirt next season.

Adding another midfielder to bolster competition levels within the squad would go a long way in Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of securing a Championship return during the 2022/23 season.

In regards to a left-full-back, the Owls have been linked with a move for soon-to-be free agent Ben Purrington, who is leaving Charlton Athletic after a new deal was unable to be agreed upon.

Not only would his addition address somewhat of a problem area for the Yorkshire outfit, he also offers great levels of versatility, proving to impress when deployed as a left-sided centre-back too.