Anthony Patterson is interesting Premier League clubs, but should stay at the Stadium of Light to be first choice, according to Carlton Palmer.

Patterson has been an ever-present for Sunderland this season, racking up 48 Championship league and play-off appearances for the Black Cats in what is their first campaign back at second tier level since 2018.

He conceded 58 goals and kept 14 clean sheets in that time, and his performances have attracted interest from sides in the division above.

What is Anthony Patterson's contract situation at Sunderland?

The 23-year-old is only 12 months into his latest Sunderland contract, having signed a four-year agreement in June 2022.

The Black Cats have been offered hope of retaining Patterson, with recent reports suggesting that the goalkeeper would be open to signing a new contract.

Alan Nixon is now reporting via his Patreon account that Patterson would be "willing to sign a new deal at Sunderland despite Premier League interest" emerging in him over the summer. Nixon believes he "would be happy to commit to a longer deal at the Stadium of Light over the summer".

Who's interested in signing Sunderland's Anthony Patterson?

Nixon was also the first to break the news that Patterson is of interest to Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as reported on his Patreon channel.

They are both said to be keeping tabs on the situation, and he is on Wolves' "shortlist" of goalkeeper targets heading into the summer window.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Patterson is best served staying at Sunderland despite their loss in the play-offs meaning he missed out on Premier League football next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Anthony Patterson, the young, talented goalkeeper at Sunderland, is attracting a lot of attention from the likes of Wolves and Leicester.

"Anthony's come out and said he's in no rush to leave Sunderland, he is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2026.

"Sunderland were narrowly beaten by Luton in the play-offs, but Patterson is 23 and first-choice at a massive club in Sunderland, so for me the right decision is to stay put."

The best thing for Patterson's development is to stay with his current side, so that he is more ready for a move to the top flight where he can be the number-one, Palmer added: "When he eventually leaves Sunderland to go to a big club in the Premier League, he needs to be first-choice."

Should Patterson stay with Sunderland?

The best thing for both Sunderland and Patterson is for him to stay put, which could increase his value to maximise a potential sale, or help gain the club promotion to the Premier League, such is his quality.

Patterson will no doubt be a Premier League player at some stage, given his impressive performances at such a young age, but Palmer is right that he needs to be first-choice right now for the good of his development and regular first-team football.

However, Sunderland may choose to allow one key player to leave this summer and that could be Patterson, as he is one of the best young 'keepers in the EFL and could command a decent fee, even now.