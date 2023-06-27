Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Southampton’s Tino Livramento.

According to The Telegraph, the full back could be set to make the switch to the Magpies in a £15 million deal.

The 20-year-old has had a difficult last 12 months or so, with injuries preventing him from being able to help the Saints’ in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation.

Southampton suffered the drop after 11 years in the top flight, with Ruben Selles overseeing the relegation.

Are Southampton getting a good deal for Tino Livramento?

Carlton Palmer has pinpointed the price that Newcastle are willing to offer as a potential stumbling block, as he believes that the Championship club should be looking for close to double the £15 million being touted.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Southampton should look to keep the right-back despite interest from Eddie Howe's side.

“It is believed that Newcastle are thinking of making a move for Southampton defender Tino Livramento,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Southampton should keep the talented defender they bought from Chelsea.

“He’s only 20 years of age, he’s a very, very good player.

“[He] missed the majority of the season last season with an ACL injury, but it seems that Southampton have resigned themselves that he will leave the club this summer.

“Newcastle are rumoured to be readying an offer in the region of £15 million, and that, I believe, will be the stumbling block with Southampton, [who should be] setting out a figure of double that [as an asking price].

“So it remains to be seen whether he will be at Southampton next season.”

Livramento only made his return from injury in May once relegation had already been confirmed for Southampton.

The defender featured twice from the bench in the closing weeks of the season, amounting to just 28 minutes of Premier League action in the entire campaign.

In the previous season, he featured 28 times for the Saints and contributed one goal and one assist.

Should Southampton cash-in on Tino Livramento amid Newcastle United interest?

A figure of just £15 million shows how the horrible ACL injury has seen Livramento’s value plummet.

The defender is a very talented player with a lot of potential and would be a great signing for Newcastle at that price.

But there are always going to be doubts that he can get back to his old level after such a long lay-off.

Staying at Southampton would be a greater guarantee of game time, and could be an easy path back into football after his lengthy spell on the sidelines, but it remains to be seen whether a move will materialise or not.