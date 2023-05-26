Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the imminent arrival of Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham is a key reason why Sunderland have opted against signing midfielder Edouard Michut permanently this summer.

Michut joined the Black Cats on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in August and the club had an option to buy him for £2.5 million at the end of the season.

Sunderland opt out of Michut deal

But that option will not be activated, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman revealing it was "mutually agreed" that Michut would return to France.

"Edouard played a prominent role throughout his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, and we thank him for his contribution. He is highly respected by all at Sunderland AFC but following a period of dialogue with the player and his representatives, all parties mutually agreed it was best to pursue other opportunities at this moment in time. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Edou and wish him well for the future," Speakman told the club's official website.

The 20-year-old scored one goal in 28 appearances in all competitions this season, but he was limited to mostly substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign.

According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Michut is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Premier League side Fulham among the clubs keen.

The Black Cats are set to strengthen their midfield options with arrival of Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude, from Birmingham for a fee of £3 million, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Why have Sunderland snubbed Michut deal?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that while he believes Michut is a talented player, his lack of game time and the signing of Bellingham have contributed to the Black Cats' decision.

"It's not clear whether Sunderland opted out of signing Edouard Michut permanently or the lad himself wanted to return to PSG," Palmer said.

"Either way, Sunderland had the option to buy the midfielder for £2.5 million, and it's not going ahead.

"This could be because Jobe Bellingham is set to sign for Sunderland this summer in a deal worth £3 million.

"Sunderland may look to strengthen other areas of the pitch rather than signing two midfield players.

"Michut wasn't playing towards the latter end of the season, he wasn't a regular in the side, but still a very, very talented young player, still only 20 years of age."

Have Sunderland made the right decision not to sign Edouard Michut?

It is understandable why Sunderland have decided not to sign Michut permanently.

While he showed glimpses of his quality, he struggled for consistency and did not fulfil his potential.

Palmer is likely right that Bellingham's expected arrival is a factor and as he points out, the Black Cats are unlikely to want to spend significant money in one position when there are other areas of the team in need of strengthening this summer.

The performances of Pierre Ekwah since his January move from West Ham United could also have played a part in the decision, while Elliot Embleton and Corry Evans will return from their long-term injuries next season to add further depth.

Michut seems destined to have a successful career and this may be one the Black Cats live to regret, but it is sensible not to take up their option if they have any doubts.