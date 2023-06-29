Leeds United are facing multiple suitors for star prospect Wilfried Gnonto.

According to The Mirror, there are multiple Premier League sides vying for a move for the forward.

Crystal Palace are eyeing the Italian as a replacement to Wilfried Zaha, but they face competition from the likes of Brighton and West Ham.

The future of the 19-year-old is currently up in the air following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Does Wilfried Gnonto have a future at Leeds United?

Leeds have reportedly placed a price tag of up to £30 million on the player amid speculation over his future.

The Whites signed the winger for just £3.8 million last summer from FC Zurich, but his performances in the top flight caught the attention of many.

Carlton Palmer believes that the length of Gnonto’s contract should give Leeds a strong hand in negotiations.

However, he has warned that losing out on the promising youngster would be a direct consequence of relegation.

“Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Ham to name three Premier League clubs who are all interested in signing Leeds starlet Willy Gnonto,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Of course, when you get relegated, you understand that some players have to leave for financial reasons.

“Some want to go because they want to play in the Premier League, or top flight football elsewhere.

“Leeds supporters will be disappointed to see Gnonto, who is an exciting talent, leave the club.

“Leeds are in a very strong position though because he’s currently under contract until the summer of 2027.

“So that puts them in a very strong position.

“Leeds have also set a fee of £30 million for a player who they paid £3.8 million for just over a year ago.

“So given the fee they are asking for the player, it’s clear they would like to keep him.”

Should Leeds United cash-in on Wilfried Gnonto amid Premier League interest?

Gnonto is a very talented player with a lot of potential, so it comes as no surprise that he is attracting suitors.

A move to any of these clubs could be a great opportunity and should offer plenty of Premier League game time.

However, a £30 million asking price may prove enough to dissuade any concrete offers.

Leeds would be getting a good deal at that price given how little it cost to sign him, so it would be worth it to lose his quality in the squad, but it remains to be seen if any club will be willing to match that figure.