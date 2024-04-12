Highlights Championship clubs covet talented midfielder Marc Leonard, who has been a standout player in League One.

Leonard's future remains uncertain as he nears the end of his contract with Brighton, attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Carlton Palmer sees Coventry City as the perfect move for the 22-year-old to continue his career and thrive in the Championship.

Marc Leonard is attracting plenty of Championship interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the Brighton midfielder is wanted by the likes of Coventry City, Swansea City , Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End, among others.

There will be stiff competition to sign the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan with League One side Northampton Town.

He has been a key player during his time at Northampton, having also helped the club gain promotion to the third tier during another loan stint last year.

The Scot is in the final year of his contract at Brighton, with the Seagulls expected to cash in on this transfer interest in the summer.

Marc Leonard's Northampton Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 45 (37) 1 (1) 2023-24 43 5 (6)

Coventry would be ideal fit for Marc Leonard

Carlton Palmer has praised the performances of Leonard during his time with Northampton.

But he feels, of all the Championship sides linked with a move, a switch to Coventry might be the best next step for his career.

“Brighton are said to be ready to sell their midfield player Marc Leonard,” Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

“Leonard, who is on loan at Northampton Town, helped Northampton get promotion last season, was very instrumental in their side getting promotion.

“He played a very important part this season in helping them to be mid-table, but it’s said that Brighton have appeared to let Marc Leonard go.

“They’ve allowed him to run down to the last year of his contract.

“The 22-year-old, the former Scottish U21 international is attracting a lot of attention from Championship clubs.

“Coventry, Plymouth, Swansea to name three.

“Obviously, Marc will want to move to a club where he’s going to play, but also he’s going to want to move to a club that’s going in the right direction.

“Coventry is certainly going in the right direction with Mark Robins, just outside the play-off places at the moment and in the FA Cup semi-final.

“Mark Robins, as I’ve said numerous times before, has done an excellent job and young players have been given an opportunity [under him].

“He will go for a reasonable fee because he’s into the last year of his contract, and I think Coventry would be a great place for him to continue his career under Mark Robins.”

Coventry are competing for a second consecutive top six finish in the Championship this season, but sit five points behind sixth place Norwich City.

Mark Robins’ side has five games remaining to overturn the deficit and qualify for the play-offs for a second year in a row.

Leonard is ready for step up to the Championship

Leonard has contributed five goals and six assists in League One for Northampton this season (all stats from Fbref).

He has been a mainstay in the side, making 43 appearances, and has been key to establishing the team as a mid-table outfit in their first year back in League One.

The 22-year-old is now ready to make the step up to the Championship for next season, so it’s no surprise so many clubs are eyeing a move.

Coventry would be a great fit for him given their need to strengthen in that area, and the chance to work under a coach like Robins will also be appealing.