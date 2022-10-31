Carlton Palmer outlines who he believes the “frontrunners” are as Birmingham, Luton and Millwall consider 32-year-old

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor is currently being monitored by Birmingham City, Luton Town and Millwall, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The experienced front man is also wanted in the MLS after not seeing any Premier League game time with the Reds thus far this season.

A proven EFL goalscorer, and also a player who can hold the ball up and link the play with good technical ability and understanding of the game, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds.

Sharing his thoughts on Taylor’s current situation amidst the interest that has surfaced for him, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Lyle has fallen down the pecking order at Forest, that is for sure.

“They’ve said that he’s available to go, you know, so I would expect him to move on in the January transfer window.

“Second half of the season, he was on loan at Birmingham, scored what five goals in 14 appearances. He knows John Eustace well.

“I know he’s got a lot of clubs that are interested in him but I would have thought Birmingham would be the frontrunners for him on the basis of how the end of last season went.”

The verdict

A player that still has a lot left to give at Championship level you would think, it will be interesting to see if any of the clubs involved in his pursuit win this particular race.

Given his recent loan stint with the Blues, and the fact that Luton and Millwall already have strong attacking options as things stand, St Andrew’s seems the most likely option from the three rumoured clubs.

A real nuisance for opposing defences both on and off the ball, it would be no surprise if further Championship interest emerges.

Taylor needs to go out and play regular football again with his chances of playing in the Premier League continuing to fall.