Plymouth Argyle's chances of receiving a cash injection ahead of the upcoming January transfer window appear slim, which will be a "huge concern for Wayne Rooney", according to Carlton Palmer.

Alan Nixon recently revealed vis his Patreon that Argyle owner Simon Hallett has been in talks with potential investors for several months now, but those talks are still yet to reach a conclusion with the transfer window just around the corner.

This news will frustrate Rooney as well as the Home Park faithful, as the Pilgrims sit in the relegation zone following consecutive defeats to Norwich City and Bristol City, which ended 6-1 and 4-0 respectively.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 20 QPR 19 -8 18 21 Cardiff 18 -11 17 22 Plymouth 18 -20 17 23 Portsmouth 17 -9 16 24 Hull 19 -10 15

Argyle did not take to the field on Saturday, as their home fixture with Oxford United was called off due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh, while relegation rivals Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers both picked up wins.

At present, the Pilgrims' chances of avoiding relegation to League One are perhaps already hanging by a thread, and they are in dire need of recruiting reinforcements in January amid their woeful form.

In more positive news though, Argyle have appointed former Manchester United assistant coach Mike Phelan as their own assistant, which may help galvanise the current playing squad.

However, it currently seems as though such investment in the squad come the turn of the year does not appear likely, which is far from ideal for Rooney and Phelan.

Pundit reacts to Plymouth Argyle's January investment news

In a Football League World exclusive, Palmer said: "Reports coming out of Plymouth Argyle that there's a delay in outside investment that was reportedly going to give Wayne Rooney some money to do some business in the January transfer window.

"Hopefully this can be resolved, this will be a huge concern for Wayne Rooney, and for the football club, given the fact that (Morgan) Whittaker is going to be out now for a length of time.

"Plymouth Argyle are going to have to go into the transfer market to bring some replacements into the club."

He added: "But Wayne Rooney will be hoping that they will have some money to at least bring in some loan players in the January transfer window.

"If not, they've got to get down, work with the players they've got, and make sure that they finish outside of that bottom three.

"So, he'll be keeping his fingers crossed that the funds are made available, but fantastic him being able to bring (in) Mike Phelan."

Potential lack of investment is a major concern for Argyle

The Pilgrims are currently enduring a torrid time in the Championship as it is, and have conceded a whopping 38 goals in just 18 games so far, while also yielding just four victories.

If Rooney is unable to invest in reinforcements during the upcoming transfer window, then there is a serious risk that Argyle may fall behind all of their relegation rivals during the second half of the campaign.

Furthermore, as alluded to by Palmer, Whittaker's absence due to a foot injury is also a major concern for the Devon outfit, as he is such a key player who helped keep the Pilgrims in the Championship last term.