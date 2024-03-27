Highlights Promotion race in League Two heating up as clubs battle for play-off spots and automatic promotions to League One.

Top seven clubs still in contention for promotion, making the fight for seventh place crucial in the coming weeks.

With four clubs to be promoted, the race for League Two promotion is expected to be a tight and exciting competition.

With the end of the League Two season fast approaching, it's all still to play for as a number of clubs battle it out to win promotion to the third-tier of English football.

Unlike the other two EFL divisions, four clubs will be promoted from League Two, with three going up automatically, whilst another will win promotion through the play-offs.

This means that any club that finishes in the top seven has a chance of winning promotion, and as things stand, the majority of the clubs in the top-half of the table are still able to clinch seventh place, and give themselves a shot at promotion.

Thanks to international breaks and cup weekends, some clubs have played more games than others, and it's set to be an exciting couple of weeks as clubs look to seal promotion to League One.

The promotion race, particularly the race for seventh spot, looks set to go to the wire, and all it takes is a good run and a bit of momentum to seal a play-off place. We've seen plenty of times before that from there anything can happen.

Carlton Palmer on the League Two promotion race

Former England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the race for promotion will be tight, but the four clubs who currently make up the top four places in the league will be the ones that seal promotion to League One.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “As it stands now, the four teams to be promoted from League Two, in my opinion, will be Mansfield, who are going great guns, Stockport, who have faltered a bit but have a game in hand, Wrexham, who have won three, drawn two, and lost one in their last six games, and MK Dons who lost their last game, but have had three wins and three defeats in their last six games.

“It’s going to be tight, but I think that Mansfield, Stockport and Wrexham will go up automatically.

“You look at the play-offs, and you have Barrow on 64 points, Crewe on 65 points and MK Dons on 67 points."

“My money would be on Mansfield, Stockport, Wrexham and MK Dons all to be promoted from League Two to League One for next season.”

The race for League Two promotion

Every club in the division has at least eight games left to play, so plenty could change in the weeks to come, but the three sides in the automatic promotion places are at least three points ahead of fourth-place MK Dons, and all have at least one game in hand, too.

League Two table - 26/03/2024 Club P GD Pts 1. Mansfield Town 39 42 73 2. Stockport County 38 35 71 3. Wrexham 39 22 70 4. MK Dons 40 9 67 5. Crewe Alexandra 39 12 65 6. Barrow 38 13 64 7. Crawley Town 38 3 59

MK Dons, Crewe and Barrow all look safe bets to make the play-offs, but it's the race for seventh place which looks like it could be where the drama is in the weeks to come.

Gillingham are level on points with Crawley, albeit having played two games more, whilst Wimbledon are just one point behind.

Walsall (56), Newport (55), Morecombe (54) and Harrogate (54) are all still in contention to make the play-offs, and we've seen in the past that the team who wins the play-offs is often the side with the most momentum, not the side who finishes highest in the league table.

It's all to play for, and it's set to be an exciting end to the season in League Two.