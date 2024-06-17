Highlights Sheffield United released experienced players, now looking to rebuild for Championship return.

Interest in Luton's Osho as new owners delay, hindering Wilder's transfer plans.

Missing out on Osho would be a setback for Blades as they aim to rejuvenate squad for next season.

Relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season marked the end of an era at Sheffield United, and the Blades are set to make a fresh start this summer, ready for their return to the second tier.

Over 1,000 appearances worth of experience left the club on a free transfer this summer, with the likes of Ollie Norwood, Chris Basham and George Baldock all being released by Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United's 2023/24 released list - Transfermarkt Player Appearances Chris Basham 394 Ollie Norwood 252 George Baldock 219 Wes Foderingham 112 Max Lowe 53 TOTAL 1,030

It's clear that Wilder wants to freshen up his squad following relegation, and the club have been linked with a move for Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho, who's set to become a free agent this summer, with the 25-year-old having a Championship promotion on his CV along with Premier League experience last year.

Related Sheffield United: US-based consortium revealed as decision makers behind first-team player exit The takeover of the Blades is far from done, but the prospective new owners are already making waves at Bramall Lane.

However, the Blades face an obstacle in completing a deal for Osho, with the club unable to make a financial offer right now due to uncertainty from the club's ownership, with the US-based consortium still yet to complete a takeover of the Blades - giving Wilder a real headache when it comes to completing transfer deals.

Carlton Palmer on Sheffield United's interest in Gabriel Osho

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the transfer window is going to be difficult for Chris Wilder until a takeover is completed, and it's hampering his chances of re-shaping the Blades' squad.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "One of the players that Sheffield United are interested in is Luton’s versatile player, Gabriel Osho.

“Osho can play at right-back and centre-back and was instrumental in Luton’s success over the last few years.

“Luton won’t want to lose him, and although Sheffield United have joined the race to sign him, the problems that they are having with the takeover of the football club not being ratified, is not helping Chris Wilder bring any players in.

"He’s desperate for the takeover to be concluded quickly, so he can start his business early.

"He’s made his decisions on the players that he wants to get out of the football club, and ideally he would have liked to have kept Max Lowe, who has signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

"It’s a difficult time for Chris Wilder as the transfer window is going to be a busy time for them in re-shaping the squad and the players that he is interested in. If the takeover doesn’t happen quickly, he won’t be in the hunt to get the players that he wants."

Sheffield United won't want to miss out on a deal for Gabriel Osho

As a young defender available on a free transfer with plenty of experience in the Championship and in the Premier League, Osho would be an ideal signing for Sheffield United as Wilder looks to bring down the age profile of the squad.

Missing out on him thanks to the club's takeover situation would be a cruel blow, and would mean that the Blades fall behind their rivals when it comes to starting their summer business.

Osho made 21 appearances in the Premier League for the Hatters last season, and also found the back of the net twice, showing that he can be a threat at both ends of the pitch.

At 25, there is still plenty of room for Osho to continue growing and developing, and he'll almost certainly be a better player when the 2024/25 campaign starts thanks to his experiences in the Premier League last year.

Signing Osho would be a real coup and a statement of intent by Wilder's side, and to miss out on him due to factors outside their control would certainly sting.