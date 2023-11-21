Highlights Reading FC may have hope of avoiding relegation due to the presence of four potential bidders, with exclusivity to be offered to one of them soon.

Current owner Dai Yongge's mismanagement has led the team to the bottom of League One, but his exit could bring much-needed positivity and confidence.

Mike Ashley, former owner of Newcastle United, is a front runner in the race to buy Reading FC and is seen as a better option than Yongge. The club's upcoming match against Wycombe Wanderers could see their first league victory in two months.

Reading FC currently sit bottom of League One having been deducted four points due to the continued financial mismanagement of owner Dai Yongge.

However, there could still be hope for the Royals that the club may be able to avoid relegation due to the reported presence of four bidders.

As per the Reading Chronicle, the club are hopeful to be able to offer exclusivity to one of the bidders within the next week which suggests good news could be on the horizon for the Royals.

Former England international and now pundit Carlton Palmer spoke exclusively to Football League World about the latest Reading FC news, saying: "Reading currently sit bottom of League One on seven points, ten points adrift of safety.

"News circling out from Reading is that the club is hopeful of exclusivity in the coming days ahead of a takeover.

"Four official bids are being looked at by Reading owner Dai Yongge.

"This is massive news for the club with the January transfer window around the corner and their quest for survival.

"It's been a miserable time for the club's supporters with their team being deducted 16 points (total during Yongge's ownership) for late wages, missed tax and years of transfer embargoes.

"The fans at last have a glimmer of hope and optimism that the club will have a new owner soon and they can look positively forward."

Good news at last for Reading

With an exclusivity period seemingly just around the corner, it looks as though the Royals may finally have some good news to savour after a very dark period of time for the club.

Current owner Dai Yongge has dragged the team down to the bottom of League One but it seems as though his tenure at the club is nearing its end which will please fans of the Royals.

The positivity which would be generated by Yongge's long awaited exit could be massive for the club and could instill a new-found confidence in the club's current players who are enduring a very tough time.

As reported by the Reading Chronicle, former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley remains a front runner in the race to buy the Royals.

The entrepreneur was a divisive figure in the north-east but he would undeniably be a better owner for Reading than the incumbent Dai Yongge has been.

The Royals are currently rooted to the bottom of League One and have not won a league match since September 16th, with recent victories in both the EFL trophy and FA Cup offering some respite from the club's dreadful league form.

The Berkshire outfit take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday and if the news on the takeover front remains positive, then the Royals may be able to find their first league victory in two months.

Furthermore, Wycombe's league form hasn't been great either, with their last League One victory coming on October 7th as they defeated Fleetwood 4-1.

Recent times have been bleak for the Royals but better days could be just around the corner.