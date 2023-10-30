Highlights QPR is searching for a new manager after sacking Gareth Ainsworth, with Sabri Lamouchi and Neil Warnock among the candidates.

Carlton Palmer has spoken exclusively to Football League World as reports emerge linking Sabri Lamouchi to the QPR job.

The R's are continuing their search for a new manager following the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth which came after a 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Leicester City.

The Leicester loss is QPR's latest defeat in a run of six consecutive defeats.

The Loftus Road faithful have not witnessed a single victory on home soil this campaign.

One of the names being linked to the new vacancy is former Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi, according to Talksport's Alex Crook.

Carlton Palmer said: "QPR are considering several candidates for their vacant manager's role.

"One name that has been mentioned, and it is believed he has held talks with the club is Sabri Lamouchi.

"Sabri did reasonably well with Cardiff last season but in all fairness, had Reading not been deducted six points, Cardiff would have been relegated.

"Sabri however did enough to keep Cardiff up.

"He should be a serious contender.

"At this point in my opinion, there is only one man for the job- Neil Warnock.

"He would not be a long term appointment given his age but the priority is to still be in the Championship next season.

"They are six points adrift of safety.

"Neil knows the club inside and out, knows what's required in a situation like this.

"It's a no-brainer for me."

Neil Warnock is known to be the clear front-runner for the QPR job.

Should QPR opt for Warnock or Lamouchi?

Neil Warnock.

There is no one around with more experience in Football League management than Neil Warnock.

He is now aged 74 but he has certainly still got it.

Last season, not many would have said Huddersfield Town had a realistic chance of Championship survival but Warnock was able to work his magic once more when he was brought into the club last February.

The Terriers found themselves seven points adrift of safety but a big win over play-off contenders Middlesbrough, a 1-0 home win over promotion winners Sheffield United and victories over relegation rivals Cardiff and Reading saw Warnock pull off a trademark great escape.

Although it is only October, QPR are already in need of a Huddersfield style Neil Warnock rescue job.

The West London outfit sit on just eight points and are six adrift of safety.

A run of six defeats within a nine game winless streak saw QPR justifiably part company with former boss Gareth Ainsworth who managed just two wins this season.

Warnock is the right man to get QPR out of this mess.

However, Sabri Lamouchi must not be completely overlooked.

The Frenchman arrived at Cardiff in January with a clear goal to keep the Bluebirds in the second tier.

Ultimately, he did achieve Championship survival but Carlton Palmer is right to point out that if Reading had not been deducted six points, then Cardiff would have taken their place in the bottom three.

Lamouchi does have some credentials in his favour though.

During his tenure at Nottingham Forest, his side played some stellar football during the 2019-20 season and they only missed out on the play-offs that year on goal difference following one of the most dramatic last days in Championship history.

Something which could swing in Lamouchi's favour in this scenario is the fact he is over 20 years younger than rival candidate Neil Warnock.

Although Warnock would be the ideal stop-gap who is certainly capable of maintaining QPR's Championship status, he would not be able to commit long term.

This would not be an issue for Lamouchi who could do with a long term project to get his managerial career back on track.

Ultimately though, QPR must prioritise Championship survival which would make Warnock by far the better man for the job.