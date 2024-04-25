It remains to be seen what division Leeds United will be playing in next season, but the recruitment team have already started planning their summer business.

The club have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek, with the Czech Republic international recently being part of a side that won the club's first ever Bundesliga title.

The 21-year-old hasn't been a regular starter for Bayer Leverkusen this season, but he's performed admirably when called upon, scoring seven goals in all competitions for his club, who are still remarkably unbeaten in all competitions this season.

However, if Leeds were to sign Hlozek it could come at a cost, with Xabi Alonso's side said to be interested in Crysencio Summerville, and there's a possibility that the only way a deal can be done for the Czech striker is if Summerville was to go the other way.

Carlton Palmer believes that Adam Hlozek would be a good signing for Leeds United

Former Leeds United and ex-England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Adam Hlozek has all the hallmarks of being a good signing, but insists that Leeds can't afford to lose Crysencio Summerville.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "It’s been reported that Leeds United are very interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek in the summer.

“Hlozek’s had a good season with Bayer Leverkusen, who have secured their first ever Bundesliga title, reached the final of the DFB-Pokal, and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

"As part of that, Hlozek has made 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists. Xabi Alonso is very keen on Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, so it’s mooted that a swap deal could take place between Hlozek and Summerville.

"Leeds United will not want to sell Summerville, and it’s reported that the Czech Republic international who joined the club on a five-year deal in the summer of 2022 could be available for a fee of around €10m this summer, and that would represent really good business if Leeds United were to get promoted to the Premier League this summer."

However, Palmer believes a swap deal between Leeds and Bayer Leverkusen is unlikely and if Leeds are promoted they'll be in a position to keep Summerville at the club.

He said: “Summerville’s current contract doesn’t run out until the end of the 2025/26 season, so it’s hard to see a swap deal happening.

“I think Summerville is a very good player for Leeds United, and should they get promoted to the Premier League they will want to keep him.

"But in Hlozek they would sign a good player for reasonable money, and with Bamford struggling with injuries and not playing on a regular basis for Leeds United, then it’s something that the club need to address, and they need to bring reinforcements in at the top end of the pitch before the start of the new campaign assuming they get back to the Premier League."

Leeds United will want to bring Adam Hlozek to the club without losing Crysencio Summerville

Whilst Adam Hlozek may be a very good prospect, Leeds supporters won't want to swap him for Crysencio Summerville.

In an ideal world, Leeds would keep Summerville, win promotion and spend some of their earnings on signing Hlozek.

Given players like Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe haven't been at their best this season, a move for a promising young striker like Hlozek could be a shrewd signing, as he'll likely continue to develop and grow as a player and could be sold on for more money in the future.

Adam Hlozek's senior career - Transfermarkt (25/04/2024) Season Club P G A 2018/19 Sparta Prague 23 4 3 2019/20 Sparta Prague 39 9 9 2020/21 Sparta Prague 23 15 9 2021/22 Sparta Prague 42 12 15 2022/23 Bayer Leverkusen 44 7 6 2023/24 Bayer Leverkusen 32 7 2

However, a lot of Leeds' transfer activity will depend on what league they're in, and we may have a far clearer picture of how their summer business will look in ten days' time or so.

If Leeds fail to win promotion to the Premier League, then you feel their chances of keeping hold of Summerville are slim, and perhaps a swap deal will become a real possibility.