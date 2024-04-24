Highlights Sunderland continue to search for a manager, with John O'Shea's name in the mix despite his lack of experience.

Former player O'Shea could offer a balance between youth and experience in line with the club's model.

Uncertainty surrounds the next Sunderland boss as the search drags on, highlighting the importance of the next appointment.

Sunderland are still on the hunt for a new manager, and seem no closer to making a permanent appointment to take over at the club this summer.

Mike Dodds has been in interim charge of the Black Cats since Michael Beale was sacked in February, and the club have had plenty of time to find a new boss, and they certainly don't seem to be rushing.

In an ideal world, the Black Cats would want a new manager at the helm by the first day of pre-season training so that they're able to have a period of time working with the team and so that they're able to bring in signings as they see fit.

One name that has been mentioned in recent times for the vacant role is John O'Shea. The former Sunderland defender recently took interim charge of the Republic of Ireland in friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland but has no prior experience of being a first-team manager, so it remains to be seen if he's a suitable candidate.

Carlton Palmer on John O'Shea's chances of becoming Sunderland manager

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that, given John O'Shea's links with the club as a player, he would be a popular appointment at the Stadium of Light despite his lack of experience.

Palmer told Football League World: "John O’Shea has thrown his hat in the ring for the vacant Sunderland job. There’s still no appointment, and it feels like they’re hanging on for the manager they were linked with before - Will Still - who has done a magnificent job with Reims.

"But former Sunderland player O’Shea has thrown his hat into the ring, despite having no experience, but how’s he meant to get managerial experience if he isn’t given the chance to do the job?

"Okay, you look at managers who work their way up from being an assistant to being a manager, so John O’Shea would surely be a popular appointment for the club. He’s already understanding of the model that Sunderland use, which is developing young players and selling them on for huge profits.

"Already this season the Black Cats have built the youngest starting XI in the Championship in the 4-2 defeat at Southampton. He’s already expressed the fact that they need to get the balance with experience and youth to have hope of being successful."

Palmer believes that the Sunderland job perhaps isn't as desirable as some people think, and the club might be forced to appoint someone inexperienced, like John O'Shea.

He said: "That’s the thing that Sunderland need to get right and this could be a problem for them in terms of hiring a manager. If you take the Sunderland job you’re expected to work with the staff already there, so there are a lot of obstacles that are in the way to taking the job, and doing it how you want to.

"They may be left with having to take someone who’s not very experienced, like O’Shea, who would probably be willing to work under those circumstances."

John O'Shea's chances of getting the Sunderland job

Given his lack of managerial experience, John O'Shea may not be the most popular appointment at Sunderland, despite being a former player.

The Irishman made 256 appearances for the club as a player, but the Stadium of Light faithful could be waiting for a bigger name, especially given the amount of time they've spent searching for a new boss.

John O'Shea's managerial history Club Role Year Reading First-team coach 2019-21 Republic of Ireland U21 Assistant coach 2020-23 Stoke City First-team coach 2022-23 Republic of Ireland Assistant coach 2022-23 Birmingham City First-team coach 2023-24 Republic of Ireland Interim manager 2024

O'Shea has also voiced some concerns about the role at the Stadium of Light, particularly about the club's recruitment strategy, but said he would 'love' to manage the club.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast with Sam Allardyce, O'Shea said: "When you think I was there for six, seven years. I had an amazing time there and it's an amazing club, it really is. We had an amazing time there and yeah, ultimately I would love to be Sunderland manager.

"It's a tricky one, I spoke to Tony Mowbray when he came into Birmingham about the model they have there with young players. The thing for me is it's a great idea on paper.

"But you look at Bayer Leverkusen, the first thing Xabi Alonso said was that he needed some experience - and he went and got Granit Xhaka. It's almost his first thought, he needs that central, general - take control of things for me. You need a mix, having young players in the team and assets to sell on is brilliant, but the cutthroat nature of winning promotion and then staying in the Premier League... you need a blend."

With this in mind, it seems unlikely that O'Shea will get the job at the Stadium of Light, but the longer the hunt for a manager goes on, the more tempted the club might be to appoint someone of his ilk.

After a disappointing season, the next appointment is huge for Sunderland, and it's one that they can't afford to get wrong.