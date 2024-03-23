Highlights Gayle's move to Derby County revitalized his career, matching his Stoke goal tally in just 6 games.

Since his move to Derby County in the middle of February, veteran striker Dwight Gayle has been rejuvenated.

The former Stoke City man saw his contract terminated at The bet365 Stadium at the end of the January transfer window after a spell with the Potters which saw him score just three times in 50 appearances in the year-and-half he spent with the club.

It would have been easy for the 34-year-old to retire or move abroad in search of one last big paycheck after his release from Stoke, but instead he joined Derby County on a deal until the end of the season in a bid to help fire the club to Championship.

It's a move that has proved fruitful so far, and in just six games for the Rams, Gayle has already matched his tally of goals at Stoke, proving he's still a good player despite his age.

However, thanks to his form for Derby, clubs may be taking an interest in the former Newcastle United man as he's set to become a free agent again in the summer.

Carlton Palmer on Dwight Gayle's future at Derby County

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Derby County should wait until the end of the season before offering any new deal to Dwight Gayle so that the club don't rush into a decision.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Dwight Gayle has said he’s fallen in love with the game of football again.

"Of course, when you’re out injured, and you’re not playing games, and then you come back, and you’re not hitting that form because you’re not having a run of games to get your game up to your normal standard, it’s very disheartening.

"It’s great to see Dwight Gayle has scored three goals in his last five games. You know he’s got the quality to score at this level comfortably as he’s done it at a higher level.

"He’s managed three goals in five games since arriving from Stoke, which is something he could only do in 50 games at the Potters.

"Sometimes that’s the way it goes. Derby are a side doing well, and they’re on the front foot under Paul Warne, so, of course, he goes in there with confidence, and he’s got the ability."

Despite Gayle's fantastic form so far at Pride Park, Palmer believes it's best if Derby wait before offering a deal to the player as they could well be promoted to the Championship.

"Of course, Derby County will be looking at what they need for next season," said Palmer.

"I don’t think they need to rush into offering him a new contract, they need to get to the end of the season, re-evaluate where they are and what they need when they get promoted to the Championship, because the Championship is a whole new ball game.

"Given Gayle’s experience and given Warne won’t be able to go out and make big-money signings, perhaps at the end of the season because Dwight’s enjoying himself, maybe they’ll be happy to agree a season-long deal or a pay as you play deal which works for both parties.

"He’s definitely got the quality, and he can score at that level, and he is certainly a player they’d want to keep in the building as long as they can keep him fit."

Dwight Gayle's time at Pride Park

Gayle is a player thriving at Pride Park under Paul Warne.

Since making his debut against Barnsley on the 24th February, Gayle has started five of Derby County's six league games, and scored three in three games against Port Vale, Bristol Rovers and Reading.

The club have won four of Gayle's six games, and they are currently on a four-game winning streak, which has put them four points clear in the race for automatic promotion.

League One table - March 20th 2024 Position Club P GD Pts 1. Portsmouth 39 31 83 2. Derby County 39 35 78 3. Bolton Wanderers 39 28 74 4. Peterborough United 38 28 71 5. Barnsley 38 22 71 6. Oxford United 39 10 63

If Gayle can continue to perform and help the club reach the Championship, he'd be remembered as a Derby County icon for the impact that he had on the team.

Whether or not the former Premier League striker stays at the club past the summer remains to be seen, but his move from Stoke has been a fantastic move that has benefited all parties involved.